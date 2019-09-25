Moriah ends 18-year pool drought

× Expand Jill Lobdell Jaiden Varmette was part of the Moriah Vikings' winning 200 free relay team, as the Vikings scored their first meet win in 18 years.

PORT HENRY | For the first time since the 2001 season, the Moriah Vikings have a number other than zero in the win column.

With an 83-79 win over AuSable Valley Sept. 24, Moriah ended an 18 year winless streak in varsity girls swimming as Jillian McKiernan led the way with two individual and one team win.

“The Moriah Lady Vikings Varsity Swim Team has not won a meet since 2001,” said coach Brenna Provoncha. “Tonight, 18 years later, the girls on this team accomplished a major victory over AuSable. Going into the meet tonight, the team knew it would be close, but we didn’t want to get ahead of ourselves.”

Provoncha said the goal for the team did not change from what they have worked on since the preseason.

“Our goal tonight, as usual, was to swim against your personal best and beat it,” she said. “The majority of these young ladies accomplished exactly that. After the score was determined, the look on all of their faces was unforgettable. Tears of happiness were shed, hugs were shared, and the Lady Vikings swim team finally got a piece of what they deserve from all of their hard work. It’s taken 18 years, but boy, the feeling after the meet tonight was worth the wait!”

McKiernan won the 50 free and 100 breaststroke, while being a member of the winning 200 free relay team with Emma Collard, Jaiden Varmette and Taylor Brassard. Collard also scored a win in the 200 free.

Depth became a key for the Vikings, who had three athletes competing in all but two individual events.

For the Patriots, Allison McCormick won the 100 fly and 100 back, while Rebecca Davis won the 200 IM, Olivia Snow the 100 free and Emma Greene the 500 free.

The team of Greene, McCormick, Chloe Hodgson and Mylea Goodman won the 200 medley relay for the Patriots, while also teaming to win the 400 free relay.

× Expand Jill Lobdell Emily McLane

Indians swim past hornets

The Peru varsity girls swim team placed two swimmers in the top three in five events, including three 1-2 finishes, in scoring a 99-71 win over Plattsburgh High Sept. 24.

Emily McLane and Maggie Sorensen took the top two spots in the 200 free, while Alexis Hathaway and Ella Garrow did the same in the 100 IM with McLane and Garrow doing the same in the 100 breaststroke,

Hathaway added a win in the 500 free, while Olivia Barnett scored wins in the 100 fly and 100 free and Sydney Barnett the 100 back. The team of Sydney Barnett, McLane, Garrow and Ashlyn Bola won the 200 medley relay, while Garrow, Hathaway, Sydney and Olivia Barnett won the 400 free relay.

Andie Abdallah won the 50 free for the Hornets with Savanna Briehl placing second. The team of Briehl, Abdallah, Alison Silver and Theodora Welch won the 200 free relay.