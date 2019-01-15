Moriah gets win, draw against Saranac

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Ethan Madill helped the Moriah boys bowling team to a 2-2 split against Saranac Monday.

MINEVILLE | Shyann Hargett led the Moriah girls varsity bowling team to a win Monday at the Mineville VFW, while John Martinez was the top scorer for the boys team in a 2-2 tie against the Saranac Chiefs.

Hargett had a 418 series for the Vikings, while Emily Slattery rolled a 363 series in a 3-1 win over the Chiefs. Gabby Weir led Saranac with a 510 series and 179 high game, while Libby Blake rolled a 248.

In the boys match, Martinez’s 422 series was accompanied by a 401 series for Ethan Madill, while Nick Pelerin had the high series of 507 and game at 193 for the Chiefs.

Beekmantown sweeps NCCS

Jordan Deyo was at the top of his game Monday, rolling games of 224, 244 and 245 in a 713 series as the Beekmantown Eagles scored a 4-0 win over Northeastern Clinton.

Damien Stutsman had a 626 series for the Eagles, while Jacob Deyo added a 635 series.

For the Cougars, Gabe Sisco had the high game of the day with a 259 as part of a 639 series, while Josh McGoldrick added a 542 triple.

The Beekmantown girls also scored a 4-0 win over the Cougars, with Morgan Brunet scoring the high series of 595 and Paige Hilborne the high game at 232. Sabrina Phair rolled a 206 game for the Cougars.