Moriah rallies to defeat PHS

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Kennady Allen scored 11 points for Moriah in a win over Plattsburgh High School Monday.

PLATTSBURGH | Trailing 29-26 heading into the fourth quarter, the Moriah girls varsity basketball team outscored Plattsburgh High Hornets 18-5 in the fourth quarter for a 44-34 win Monday.

The Vikings led 16-12 at halftime before the Hornets used a 17-point third quarter to catch up and take the lead away from Moriah heading into the fourth quarter.

“I am proud of all 10 of my girls,” said Plattsburgh coach Tom Lacy, who added the program was able to raise $200 for the Coaches v. Cancer program.

Madison Olcott led the charge in the fourth quarter, scoring nine of her team-high 13 points in the stanza while Gwen Eichen added four of her 8 points in the fourth.

Kennady Allen added 11 points for the Vikings while McKenzie Sprague and Noel Williams each scored 6.

Abbie Crahan scored eight of her 13 points in the second half to lead the Hornets while Tenzin Pema scored all 10 of her points in the second 16 minutes. Lacy Wright added 4 points while Kennedi LaValley scored 3, Jodi Murray, 2, and Elisa Megarr, 2.

BOBCATS JUMP OUT TO EARLY LEAD

The Northern Adirondack girls jumped out to a 22-8 first half lead in a 39-27 win over Saranac Lake Monday.

Emily Peryea scored 13 points to lead the Bobcats while Alexis Belrose added 10, Kira Labarge, 7, Emily Brooks, 7, and Grace Thume, 2.

Nora Glover scored 9 points for Saranac Lake while Kelsey Leerett added 8, Amya Hurteau, 4, Mistre Newton, 3, and Mecalyn Sousa, 3.