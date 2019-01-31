Moriah rallies to defeat Plattsburgh

× Expand Moriah guard Braden Swan drives to the basket against Ian DeTulleo, of Plattsburgh High, Wednesday night. The Vikings scored a 60-57 win over the Hornets.

POST HENRY | The Moriah varsity boys basketball team rebounded from an 11-point halftime deficit to score a key interdivisional win over Plattsburgh High Hornets, 60-57 Wednesday.

Braden Swan connected on a late three-pointer in the fourth quarter to give the Vikings their three point lead. The Hornets got three looks at the hoop in the final seconds with Tyler Phillips and Jaden Kalinowski just missing on their attempts and Bailey Pombrio being partially blocked by Owen Fleury at the buzzer.

“It was a tale of two halves,” said Moriah coach Brian Cross.

“We didn’t play well the first half. That is a credit to Plattsburgh. There is a reason they are undefeated in league. They are that good. We played them the first game of the year and Chris has done a really good job with them. They have really improved.”

Cross said he decided to switch the team into a zone defense at halftime, trailing 31-20. The Vikings outscored the Hornets 22-16 in the third quarter with the Vikings tying the game at 55-55 with 3:24 left.

“We switched to zone because we couldn’t cover them man to man,” Cross said. “We defended them off the dribble. They killed us with that in the first half. We just dug down and Swan hit a big three-pointer.”

Swan finished with 22 points in the game.

“We played great the second half, but we need to rebound better,” said Swan

Jerin Sargent added 14 points while Mike Rollins scored 12, Maddox Blaise, 6, Jeff Strieble, 4, and Fleury, 2.

“It was an intense game,” said Rollins “We got rebounded a lot in the first half, especially on the offensive boards. We knew that we had to come out after halftime and really kick it up.”

“Our bench gave us a huge boost in the second half even if they didn’t play,” Cross said.

“Just them cheering, they jumped off the bench and were cheering loud for the kids, yelling defense, and the tide starts to turn a little bit with them.”

Andrew Follmer finished with 16 points for the Hornets as Phillips added 14, Pombrio, 9, Zach Bieber, 8, Kalinowski, 6, Dylan Garrant, 2, and Ian DeTulleo, 2.