Moriah, Ti senior nights hold different results

× Moriah’s Hunter Cheney blocks an AuSable Valley defender as the Vikings earned a victory against the Patriots on senior night at Linney Field in Mineville. More photos from this game can be found online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. Photo by Keith Lobdell

MINEVILLE | The Moriah Vikings and Ticonderoga Sentinels held senior night festivities at their respective fields Oct. 5, as the Viking scored a 36-14 win over AuSable Valley, while Ticonderoga was defeated by Plattsburgh High, 22-0.

AFTER SLOW START, VIKINGS ROLL

Trailing 7-0 early in the opening quarter, the Vikings opened up their offense and scored 24 straight points on their way to a 22 point victory over the Patriots.

Two minutes after the Patriots opened the scoring, senior Dyllon Bougor broke free from the line and scampered 29 yards to the endzone, then adding a conversion run to give the Vikings an 8-6 lead.

“I think answering back their first score was the biggest thing for us tonight,” said coach Don Tesar. “The one right before halftime (Jerin Sargent one yard run) to put us up three scores and to take it in when we were getting the ball to start the second half was big as well.”

“It’s the last home game and senior night, and we are happy to have made some more memories,” said Bougor, who finished with 89 yards and two scores in the game along with an interception. “The horizon is far off for us, we have a long way to go still.”

“I’ve played a lot of games here and it was great to end with a win,” said Sargent, a senior who had 27 yards rushing, 50 yards receiving and a pair of interceptions.

“We came out not playing our game but we were able to step it up. We are going to have to come out harder for a good team in Beekmantown.”

“We were moving some people around for this game and it took them a while to get familiar with the new positions and get going,” said Tesar. “We need to get some guys healthy for next week because Beekmantown is a tough team and we are going up there for their senior game (Oct. 13).”

Maddox Blaise also had a big night for the Vikings, combining 80 rushing yards and a score with 82 receiving yards and another touchdown on a reception. Jeff Strieble passed for 112 yards and a touchdown.

× Ticonderoga’s Ty Schlogl slips through the tackle attempt of Plattsburgh High’s Ian Detulleo during their Oct 5 game in Ticonderoga. Photo by Jill Lobdell

SENTINELS STALLED

In Ticonderoga, an early battle of turnovers leading to a scoreless first quarter soon turned into the favor of the Plattsburgh High Hornets, as they scored 17 points in the second quarter on their way to a 22-0 win.

Terrance Benedict finished with 130 passing yards on 12 completions in 31 attempts. Michael DuShane was the top receiver, hauling in four catches for 55 yards.

Russell Gallo III had 50 rushing yards to go with 40 receiving yards, while Benedict added 18 rush yards and Bryce Gautreau had 29 reception yards and an interception of defense.

Ticonderoga will also finish the regular season on the road with an Oct. 12 visit to AuSable Valley.