Moriah upended by CSP offensive attack

SYRACUSE | The Moriah Viking varsity football team was able to force a three-and-out by the Clymer/Sherman/Panama offense on their first drive of the NYSPHSAA Class D state championship game Nov. 29.

That would be the only time it would happen.

The Wolfpack scored on its next six possessions, jumping out to a 41-0 lead en route to a 47-6 win, retaining the Class D state title which they won last year, also against the Vikings.

“Our defense — whoof — wasn't in the right position, I guess,” said senior Braden Swan after the game. “I am super proud of this team because when we started out this season everyone was doubting us because of what we lost. It would have been better to pull out a win, but we proved where we belonged.”

“It steamrolled and the kids had to just come back and keep fighting, and they kept fighting today,” said head coach Don Tesar. “They (CSP) executed very well and their offensive line did an excellent job.”

The Vikings were able to move the ball early on, but were unable to keep drives going as any attempt to go away from Section VII record-setting back Maddox Blaise was met with strong resistance from the Wolfpack.

“We put it in his hands as much as we could early,” Tesar said. “We knew they would key on him. They made some defensive adjustments within our series because we were able to get first downs but we just could not keep the drives going.”

“We knew it was going to be a mix and they would look to exploit where they saw a weakness and their coaching staff did a great job,” said Swan.

A junior, Blaise finished with 102 yards in the game, giving him 2,227 for the 2019 season and 3,257 yards for his career to go with 34 touchdowns.

Matt Diehl had the biggest play of the game for the Vikings, hauling in a 53 yard touchdown pass from Todd Malbon for the lone Moriah score of the day.

Swan finished with 20 yards rushing on the day, The senior ended his high school football career with a pair of silver medals to go along with the gold and silver he won as a member of the Moriah varsity basketball team.

“I am always trying to add more, but it is always about the guys who came before me,” he said. “They taught me everything I know about being part of a team and what it takes to get to games like this.”

“Braden is nonstop,” said Tesar. “He is the one that keeps everybody going and the leader of the group. He is that fiery type of player that is never going to give up and play hard, even injured. He’s just going to keep going.”

Looking ahead now

While the score was not what the Vikings had hoped, it did give Tesar a chance to play a variety of players — players he said will set the tempo for the future of the Vikings program.

“It was a good experience for the young players we brought here,” he said. “We have more key people coming back next year then we did this year. We have guys returning and we have skill players coming back, and some of those young guys came up and played really well and got a valuable learning experience in this game.”

Swan said he hopes to be in the stands soon, watching these up-and-coming players finally realizing the ultimate goal in team sports.

“I am looking forward to watching this team get over that hump and get this win,” he said.