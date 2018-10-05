Moriah wins on senior night

× Expand Members of the Moriah girls soccer team were honored on senior night Thursday after scoring a 2-0 win over Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport. Photo by Jill Lobdell

PORT HENRY | The Moriah Lady Vikings celebrated senior night with a 2-0 win over the Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport Lady Griffins Thursday.

Madison Olcott scored in the first half and Mikenna Valentine provided the insurance tally in the second half for the Vikings, while Samantha Hayes made four saves in the shutout victory. Madalyn Fuller made 21 saves for the Griffins.

The Vikings also took back the edge in the Division II standings as Kendra Becker and Hadley Lucas scored in the first half to give the Chazy Eagles a 2-0 win over Northern Adirondack. Emmy Moak was in net for the Eagles and recorded four saves in the shutout victory, while Aiden Lambert made five saves for the Bobcats.

Lake Placid also scored a win in Division II with a 2-0 score against the Seton Catholic Knights with Natalie Tavares and Lydia Bullock scoring for the Blue Bomber goals and Brooke Paries making eight saves. Kennedy Spriggs had nine saves for the Knights.

In Division I, the Beekmantown Lady Eagles got back into the win column with a 1-0 win over Saranac Lake as Rylee Fessette scored in the second half and Anna Drapeau made nine saves in net. Mecalyn Sousa made 21 saves for the Red Storm.

Bryn Sample scored in the fifth minute for the Northeastern Clinton Cougars and Grace Patterson scored in the eighth for Saranac as the Cougars and Chiefs played the remaining 92 minutes level for a 1-1 draw. Abby Racine had four saves for the Cougars with Payton Couture making 18 for the Chiefs.

Plattsburgh High Hornets scored a 3-1 win over AuSable Valley with Brina Micheels, Paige Murray and Haley LaDue scored for the Hornets and Jenna Stanley scored for the Patriots. Delaney McCormick made nine saves for Plattsburgh, with Koree Stillwell making 17 for Ausable.

In Division III, Alyssa Summo scored twice as Keene scored a 2-0 win over the Crown Point Panthers. Sophia Johnson made eight saves for the shutout, while Eleanor Harmon had 12 saves for the Panthers.

Sienna Secor scored first for the Schroon Lake Lady Wildcats, but Wells answered with three unanswered goals in a 3-1 win for the Indians.

League goals leader Jenna Ford added four more tallies as the Willsboro Warriors scored a 8-0 win over Minerva/Newcomb. Desiree Cassavaugh had a three goal night, while Samantha Harrison added a goal and Margaret Frechette made five saves for the shutout.