Moriah wins sectional cheer crown

PLATTSBURGH | The Moriah varsity cheerleading team was named the Section VII small school division and overall champions Friday at the Plattsburgh State Field House.

The Viking scored a 78.95 to claim the title.

“I am super excited right now,” said Emily Gangi. “We have worked all season. We go in for two hours everyday. We just work. It was such an amazing feeling. I can’t explain it. It’s just the best feeling to go to states. This is going to help us going into states because we know we can hit it.”

“Our scores have improved with each competition,” said Lily Huchro. “We are really excited to go to states. We can see what we need to improve on and bring it.”

“We are very excited and proud,” said Moriah coach Vicki Nephew. “All of our hard work has paid off. We are excited to go states and represent Section VII. We want to show them we have a good team, although we come from a small town.”

“We are so proud of all our girls and the hard work they have put in throughout this season,” added coach Lauren O’Banion. “We wanted to get the points they wanted to hit, no matter where they end up, and all their hard work paid off. It is a first place win for them.”

Nephew added the team has grown from their beginning as youth cheerleaders.

“A few year’s ago we didn’t have a high school team,” she said. “We started the youth team through our Youth Commission, which developed interest, and it has grown from there.”

× Expand Jill Lobdell Northern Adirondack won the Section VII co-ed cheerleading championship.

Co-ed champions

The co-ed champion Northern Adirondack placed second overall with 67.15 points, followed by Saranac at 62.2.

“We are very excited to be going to states,” said Anika Knight. “The crowd was very helpful getting us pumped up. I liked it a lot.”

“We did the best that we could do, now we need to do what to fix and move from there,” said Dustin Barclay. “We will look at the score sheets and see where we need to improve from there.”

× Expand Jill Lobdell Plattsburgh High won the large school Section VII cheerleading title.

Large school champs

Plattsburgh High won the large school division title.

“I’m very excited that we were able to bring it and I’m very proud of my team,” said Carly Eagle. “We’ve been working really, really hard and have a lot of new people on our team. I’m excited that they did everything we asked them to do. It showed us what we need to work on and fix. It will help us a lot going into states.”

“We all feel strong, we all feel great to do what we did,” said Grace Raciot. “We are going to work as hard as we can for states. We’ve done all that we could to get to this point. So proud of our team.”

Contest winners

Barclay won the jump off event as part of the sectional event, with Eagle placing second, Emma Hayes of Moriah third and Knight fourth.

Beekmantown won the longest held extension competition. Moriah teams took the second and third place finishes.

All stars

Section VII also announced their cheer all stars for the season, as follows:

All Around: Lauren Brilotti - Northeastern Clinton, Jazlyn Brooks - Plattsburgh, RyLee Cassidy - Peru, Shawnee Couture - Saranac, Emily Gangi - Moriah, Lilly Huchro - Moriah, Anika Knight - Northern Adirondack, Kassidy Matott - Peru, Nevaeh Strong - Plattsburgh, Amy Visconti - Northeastern Clinton.

Base: Alayna Bennett - Moriah, Tayler Bezio - Saranac, Leah Girouard - Peru, Emma Hayes - Moriah (base and jumps), Jadyn LaValley - Northern Adirondack, Cassandra White - Northeastern Clinton, Adriana Zaffuto - Beekmantown (base, flier)

Back: Lacie Coolidge - Plattsburgh, Elizabeth Nichols - Northern Adirondack, Anabell Potts - Beekmantown

Flier: Brooke Aubrey - Northeastern Clinton, Hailey Gibson - Beekmantown, Alexyss Johnson - Peru, Carlie McCoy - Saranac, Rylee Pivetta - Northern Adirondack

Tumbling: Carly Eagle - Plattsburgh, Kaitlyn Senecal - Plattsburgh

Jumps: Dustin Barclay - Northern Adirondack, Briar Grom - Beekmantown, Olivia Perry - Saranac.

— Jill Lobdell contributed to this story.