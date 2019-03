× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Owen Fleury of Moriah drives past the full court pressure of Northern Adirondack’s Brett Juntunen in the Section VII/Class C title game March 2.

PLATTSBURGH | Moving up to Class C did not change what has become the annual March outcome — Moriah won a Section VII championship March 2 and will play for the chance to earn their sixth straight final four appearance next Saturday.

The Vikings used an 8-0 run in the second and 14-1 run in the third en route to a 55-41 win over Northern Adirondack, who had beaten Moriah twice in the regular season.

The Vikings also converted on 12-of-14 free throws in the final 1:18 of the game to seal the victory.

“We rebounded better and definitely played better defense,” said Moriah coach Brian Cross on what made the difference in the outcome. “We did a good job in transition and playing together as a team, and we hit our foul shots at the end. We did everything we had to do to beat a great team like that, because NAC is a great team.”

“A bunch of us stay after in the gym every night and just shoot free throws, and it was great to see that work pay off tonight,” said senior Jerin Sargent, who led the Vikings with 17 points. “We played good defense and we were able to rebound the ball and get out into transition.”

Owen Fleury added 14 points, connecting on 3-of-4 free throws in the final minute.

“We knew we needed to come out committed to the gameplan and we felt we needed to prove ourselves tonight because we moved up to Class C,” Fleury said. “For me, the goal is always to do what I have to do to get the win for our team.”

Maddox Blaise also had a solid night, coming off the bench to score five points and grab eight rebounds.

“My goal is to play my role and help my team out as much as I can,” he said. “It’s an amazing feeling to advance.”

“Owen and Maddox needed to play well for us to win, and Maddox played well in his roll coming off the bench and Owen did what we needed him to do,” said Cross. “This really was a team win. Jeff Strieble has been huge for us all season. Mike Rollins made some big plays on the boards. Scott Rice came in and gave us some great minutes. Everyone played a little bit of a roll for us tonight, which is exactly what we needed to win.”

Braden Swan and Rollins scored seven points each for the Vikings, while Strieble added four and Rice two.

The Vikings advanced to the Class C regional finals, which will be played at 1:45 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at Beekmantown High School against the winner of the regional semifinal between Section X’s Madrid-Waddington and Section II’s Lake George, the defending Class C state champion.

“It does not matter who we play, we have to rebound the basketball,” said Cross.

For Northern Adirondack, Cody Lambert had 11 points and 11 rebounds, while Brett Juntunen scored 10 points to go with three steals, Cody Peryea nine points and Lucas Smart six.

Reed Lashway, who was forced to sit most of the second an third quarter with four personal fouls, scored five.