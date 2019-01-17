MVAC announces scholar athletes

1 of 6
Photo by Jill Lobdell
Harrison Gereau was named to the MVAC Scholar Athlete team from Schroon Lake School.
Photo by Keith Lobdell
Swade Potter was named to the MVAC Scholar Athlete team from Crown Point Central School.
Photo by Keith Lobdell
Aiyana LaMoy was named to the MVAC Scholar Athlete team from Chazy Central Rural School.
Photo by Jill Lobdell
Justin Collins was named to the MVAC Scholar Athlete team from Chazy Central Rural School.
Photo by Keith Lobdell
Brandon Tromblee was named to the MVAC Scholar Athlete team from Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School.
Photo by Keith Lobdell
Lura Johnson was named to the MVAC Scholar Athlete team for Keene.
ELIZABETHTOWN | The Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference has announced their scholar athletes for the fall 2018 season.
Chazy: Seniors Justin Collins and Aiyana LaMoy
Crown Point: Seniors Noah Peters and Swade Potter
Elizabethtown-Lewis: Sophomores Brandon Tromblee and Analise Burdo
Indian Lake: Sophomore Kohtaro Uchida and senior Lauren Johnson
Johnsburg: Sophomores Mason Degroat and Jennie Allen
Keene: Seniors Noah EL Rimawi-Fine and Lura Johnson
Lake Placid: Seniors Jacob Novick and Sara Rose McCandlish
Long Lake: Senior Olivia Penrose
Minerva: Seniors Kaleb Davie and Kate Wimberly
Newcomb: Seniors Peter O’Donnell and Kiera Nunn
Schroon Lake: Senior Harrison Gereau and Alysen Bruce
Wells: Senior Coby Stuart and Joyellen Trezise
Westport: Senior Will Napper and junior Maggie Ploufe
Willsboro: Seniors Trevor Bigelow and Olivia Politi