MVAC announces scholar athletes

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference has announced their scholar athletes for the fall 2018 season.

Chazy: Seniors Justin Collins and Aiyana LaMoy

Crown Point: Seniors Noah Peters and Swade Potter

Elizabethtown-Lewis: Sophomores Brandon Tromblee and Analise Burdo

Indian Lake: Sophomore Kohtaro Uchida and senior Lauren Johnson

Johnsburg: Sophomores Mason Degroat and Jennie Allen

Keene: Seniors Noah EL Rimawi-Fine and Lura Johnson

Lake Placid: Seniors Jacob Novick and Sara Rose McCandlish

Long Lake: Senior Olivia Penrose

Minerva: Seniors Kaleb Davie and Kate Wimberly

Newcomb: Seniors Peter O’Donnell and Kiera Nunn

Schroon Lake: Senior Harrison Gereau and Alysen Bruce

Wells: Senior Coby Stuart and Joyellen Trezise

Westport: Senior Will Napper and junior Maggie Ploufe

Willsboro: Seniors Trevor Bigelow and Olivia Politi