MVAC boys hoops: Blue Bombers fend off Griffins rally

× Expand Keith Lobdell Matt Brandes connected on a pair of free throws to give Lake Placid the edge they would need in a42-40 win over Boauet Valley Wednesday.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Down 16 in the second half, Boquet Valley fought back to have a chance for the lead in the final seconds of their game against Lake Placid Wednesday.

After Blake Liberi made two of three free throws with six second remaining, Liberi got his own rebound on the third attempt and found Brayden Drew, who put up a last second shot that went off the rim, giving the Blue Bombers a 42-40 win.

Matt Brandes, who led the team with 14 points, went to the line the play before Liberi’s, connecting of two free throws to give the Bombers a four point lead.

Nick Marvin added 10 points, while Adnan Cecunjanin scored five, Zach Gavin five, Will Quilla three, Ledwith three and Jack Armstrong two.

Liberi finished with 15 for the Griffins as Drew, Noah Jacques and Brandon Tromblee scored seven each. Ethan Graham and Bryce Gay added two points each.

Panthers edge Warriors

Crown Point outscored Willsboro 20-10 in the second half, as the Panthers scored a 36-33 win over the Warriors.

The loss for the Warriors clinched the MVAC overall championships for Schroon Lake, who is currently undefeated in league while the Warriors have two losses.

Cody Crammond led the Panthers with 11 points, while Gavin Sours scored nine, Tristan Carey five, Ross Thomas five, Thomas Woods three and Cameron Harrington one.

Regan Arnold had 12 for the Warriors, followed by Brennon Farney with nine, Jared Ball six, Hunter King three and Everett Cassavaugh three.