MVAC boys hoops: Farney leads Warriors of Griffins

Willsboro's Brennon Farney drives to the basket against Brandon Tromblee of Boquet Valley in the Warriors win Wednesday.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Clutch play by the Willsboro varsity basketball team gave them a 45-38 win over Boquet Valley Wednesday.

Trailing by eight at half, the Griffins outscored the Warriors throughout the second half and were within three points of the lead in the final minute before Brennon Farney connected on a three-pointer and the Warriors hit free throws late for the win.

Farney finished with 12 points, while Jared Ball scored nine, Stephen Leibeck eight, Reagan Arnold seven, Everett Cassavaugh six and Nick Reithel three.

Blake Liberi led the Griffins with 12, while Brandon Tromblee scored eight, Brayden Drew six, Ethan Graham six, Noah Jacques three and Ryley Mousseau three.

Panthers win in ‘complete performance’

Noah Spaulding connected on a trio of three’s in a 15-point night as Crown Point scored a 63-38 win over Keene Wednesday.

“We played our most complete game of the year and I am extremely proud of our effort and energy tonight,” said Panther coach Jason Hughes. “Our defense continues to carry us, but we took care of the ball, we executed offensively, and we got contributions out of everyone. Eight players scored tonight as Cameron Harrington played his best game of the season, attacking the basket and combined with Ross Thomas to defend Aidan Lopez, holding him to eight points through three quarters.

“Gavin Sours continues to impress me with his effort in practice which has earned him more quality minutes and he took advantage of his opportunity tonight, playing at his best during the time of the game we stress the most, scoring his four in the third quarter,” Hughes added. “Tristan Carey made his first career start and played excellent as well, handling the ball very efficiently in the early part of the game. Coach Chad Lopez had Keene prepared and they started strong, winning the first quarter 14-11, but we turned them over and won the second and third quarters 35-14 allowing us to pull away.”

Harrington finished with 12 points, while Cody Crammond scored 11, Dylan Sours eight, Thomas Woods six, Thomas four and Noah Fleury three.

Lopez led the Beavers with 18 points, while Sebastian Smith added 11, Alp Tas six, Julian Smith two and Sam Baldwin one.

Brandes big for Blue Bombers

Matt Brandes scored 24 points as Lake Placid earned a 47-26 win over Bolton Wednesday.

Adnan Cecunjanin scored eight points for the Bombers, while Jack Armstrong added six, Will Quilla four and Zach Gavin three.

Kevin Neacy scored 14 points to lead the Eagles.

J-M bests Orange

Caleb Hughey led Johnsburg-Minerva with 22 points, while Anthony Galle had a monster overall game, scoring 14 points while grabbing 26 rebounds and dishing out eight assists in a 62-23 win over Indian Lake/Long Lake.

Rodney Wolfe scored 11 for the victors.