MVAC boys hoops: Knights hold off Griffins

× Expand Jill Lobdell Alex Coupal of Seton Catholic had 15 points to help lead the Knights to a 10-point win over Boquet Valley Wednesday.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Four members of the Seton Catholic boys varsity basketball team were in double figures Wednesday, as the Knights scored a 60-50 win over Boquet Valley.

Alex Coupal and Tom Murray combined to score half of the Knights points, as each had 15 in the game. Kolbee LaPoint added 14, while Foster Ovios had 10 and Gary Li six.

Brandon Tromblee led the Griffins with 20 points, while Brayden Drew added 17, Ethan Graham five, Noah Jacques four and Blake Liberi four.

Wildcats surge past Eagles

Andrew Pelkey scored 27 points for the Schroon Lake varsity boys basketball team as the Wildcats scored a 72-41 win over Chazy, a game they led 47-14 at the half.

Collin Bresnahan added 11 points in the win, while Bryant Mieras had nine, Cian Bresnahan eight, Oliver Higgens seven, Isaiah Pelkey six and Derrick Loiselle four.

Pelkey now stands at 1,469 points, six shy of Joel Butchino for 12th place on the Section VII boys scoring list.

Devin Therrian scored 18 points for Chazy, while Gabe Huchro scored eight, Jeremy Juneau six, Patrick Dwyer four and Kyle Barcomb two.

Beavers pull away in second half

The Keene varsity boys basketball team outscored Lake Placid 29-13 in the second half en route to a 51-26 win Wednesday over Lake Placid.

Aidan Lopez scored 18 points in the win, while Sebastian Smith added 14, Alp Tas 11, Julian Smith four, Shevron Dick two and Hunter Klotzko two.

Jack Armstrong had 10 points for the Blue Bombers, with Nick Marvin scoring eight, Matt Brandes six and Zach Gavin two.

Panthers dominant early against Eagles

A 25-7 first half run put the Crown Point varsity boys basketball team in the lead to stay as they scored a 50-21 win over Bolton Wednesday.

Noah Spaulding scored 13 points to lead the Panthers, with Cody Crammond adding 12, Cameron Harrington 12, Ross Thomas six, Dylan Sours three, Tyler Wranosky two and Holden Palmer two.

Kevin Neacy had eight points for the Eagles.