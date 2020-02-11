MVAC boys hoops: Lopez, Smith lead Keene charge

× Expand Jill Lobdell Keene's Aidan Lopez scored 33 points against Boquet Valley Monday.

KEENE VALLEY | Aidan Lopez and Sebastian Smith both found their way to the basket for the Keene varsity boys against Boquet Valley Monday, netting a combined 25 field goals and seven free throws in a 63-51 win.

Lopez had 15 field goals and a trio of makes from the line in a 33 point performance, while Smith connected on 10 field goals — including a pair of three pointers — and four foul shots for 26 points.

Julian Smith scored the other four points for the Beavers offense.

Brandon Tromblee scored 14 points to lead the Griffins offensive attack, while Brayden Drew added 12, Ethan Graham 10, Blake Liberi seven, Ryley Mousseau six and Noah Jacques two.

Wildcats stay unblemished in league play

The 14th ranked (NYSSWA Class D) Schroon Lake Wildcats got 22 points from Andrew Pelkey and 21 from Cian Bresnahan in a 61-48 win over Lake Placid Monday.

Oliver Higgens added 10 points in the win, while Bryant Mieras scored four, Isaiah Pelkey two and Mike Foote one.

Pelkey moved his career point total to 1,646 — 44 away from Adam Jaquish and 50 away from Dan Munson for the top two spots in boys Section VII scoring history — and 46 points away from Schroon Lake’s all-time leading scorer Shannon Brock (1,698).

For the Blue Bombers, Nick Marvin scored 15 points, while Adnan Cecunjanin added 14, Zach Gavin eight, Matt Brandes four, Jack Armstrong three, Will Quilla two and Schyler Jordan two.

With the win, the Wildcats (17-1) set up a home meeting Saturday with Willsboro, which could determine the MVAC overall and Division I title.

Warriors keep pace

With three games this week before their matchup with Schroon Lake, Willsboro got things started on a winning note in a 60-42 defeat of Bolton Monday.

Regan Arnold scored 17 points in the win, while Brennon Farney added 14, Hunter King eight, Jared Ball seven, Stephen Leibeck six, Justin Joslyn two, Trenton King two and Jaycob Gough two,

Kevin Neacy led all scorers in the contest with 20, while Jordan Nieves added nine.

Panthers defeat Eagles

Crown Point outscored Chazy 27-13 in the second half to pull away for a 47-31 win Monday.

“Chazy came out with energy and were very physical in the first half, luckily Cody Crammond came to play tonight and went on a one-man run in the third quarter, scoring 12 points (24 overall),” said Crown Point coach Jason Hughes. “Cody was the difference for us tonight, but if the scoreboard could reflected effort and energy, Chazy was the better team. We have to better at both ends going into sectional play. Turnovers and poor free throw shooting (13-20) are not going to get it done. Our defense got it done for us tonight and we had just enough to pull one out.”

Dylan Sours and Ross Thomas each scored nine points in the win, while Noah Spaulding added three and Cameron Harrington two.

Devin Therrian had 15 points to lead the Eagles, followed by Gabe Huchro with five, Harvey West four, Zane Stevens two, Kyle Barcomb two, Patrick Dwyer two and Jeremy Juneau one.

“Credit to Travis Gorham for having Chazy prepared, he has done a great job with them, They played very hard and made things difficult for us,” said Hughes. “We were fortunate to be able to turn up the defensive pressure in the third quarter and they got a little careless with the ball.”