MVAC boys hoops: Panthers pull away from Griffins

× Expand Jill Lobdell Foster Ovios scored 24 points for Seton Catholic in a win over Keene Wednesday.

CROWN POINT | Cody Crammond scored 24 points for Crown Point in a 67-42 win over Boquet Valley Friday.

“Our defense does it again for us as we applied a lot of pressure early in the game and Cody Crammond’s hot shooting (four threes in the second quarter) allowed us to take control of the first half,” said coach Jason Hughes. “We got contributions from everyone, especially in the defensive end and this was a true team victory. 12 players scored tonight and I am very pleased with my team’s unselfishness. We came out a little flat and Coach Pulsifer’s guys had us down 9-4 early, but we began to execute and had a fantastic second quarter. Sophomore Tommy Dorsett scored his first career Varsity points.”

Noah Spaulding added nine points in the win, while Cameron Harrington scored seven, Holden Palmer five, Ross Thomas four, Dylan Sours four, Thomas Woods four, Gavin Sours two, Noah Fleury two, Anthony Greenan two, Jon Ashe two and Dorsett two.

Ryley Mousseau had 13 points to lead the Griffins, with Brandon Tromblee scoring 12, Blake Liberi nine, Brayden Drew five and Ethan Graham three.

Knights get past Beavers

Seton Catholic pulled away from Keene in the second half of their Friday contest, scoring a 72-45 win while holding the Beavers to 13 second half points.

Foster Ovios and Tom Murray each scored 24 points in the win, while Alex Coupal added 16, Josh Evans six and Kolbee LaPoint two.

Aidan Lopez led the Beavers with 24 points as Alp Tas scored 13, Sebastian Smith five and Hunter Buysse two.