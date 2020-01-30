MVAC boys hoops: Pelkey enters top five as Wildcats beat

× Expand Keith Lobdell Isaiah Pelkey drained six three pointers to help lead Schroon Lake over Seton Catholic Wednesday.

PLATTSBURGH | While one Pelkey entered the top five on the all-time boys scoring list for Schroon Lake Wednesday, another led the Wildcats to a 68-54 win over Seton Catholic.

Isaiah Pelkey scored 22 points on the strength of six three pointers to lead the Wildcats.

Meanwhile, older brother Andrew Pelkey scored 17 points, moving his career total to 1,556 and moving into fifth place, four points behind Mike Barcomb for fourth and 10 behind Andy Dumas for third.

Cian Bresnahan added 16 points in the win, while Collin Bresnahan added seven, Bryant Mieras four and Oliver Higgens two.

Alex Coupal had 20 to lead the Knights, with Tom Murray adding 12, Foster Ovios 10.

Lopez paces Beavers

Aidan Lopez scored 28 points for Keene in their 59-27 win over Chazy Wednesday, as Sebastian Smith also had 20 for the Beavers.

Alp Tas scored nine points in the win with Sam Baldwin adding two.

For Chazy, Devin Therrian scored 10 points.

Eagles fall to Loundonville Christian

Loudonville Christian held a 19-4 edge in free throws made and 22-9 edge in free throws taken in a 57-39 win over Bolton Tuesday.

Kevin Neacy and Kyle Lajeunesse each scored 14 points to lead the Eagles.