MVAC boys hoops: Schroon dominant in first half against Griffins

Cian Bresnahan had nine points and 12 assists for Schroon Lake in a win over Boquet Valley Wednesday.

SCHROON | The Schroon Lake varsity boys basketball team clamped down defensively in the opening half of their Wednesday game against Boquet Valley, jumping out to a 54-13 lead en route to an 82-43 victory.

Andrew Pelkey scored 20 points for the Wildcats, moving him to 1,624 career points, leaving him 72 points shy of the Section VII all-time boys scoring record.

Cian Bresnahan added nine points and earned the praise of Wildcats coach Lee Silvernail.

“Cian Bresnahan has done a great job over the past two games of playing like a true point guard,” Silvernail said. “He was dynamic on both ends of the court tonight along with his scoring and defense he handed out 12 assists tonight.

“We played a well-balanced game tonight and was able to put the whole team in the scores column,” Silvernail added. “ Give the Griffins credit they played hard for 32 minutes and put forth a solid effort.”

Collin Bresnahan added 15 points in the win, while Isaiah Pelkey scored 11, Oliver Higgens 10, Michael Foote seven, Bryant Mieras six and Derrick Loiselle four.

Brayden Drew scored 19 points for the Griffins, with Blake Liberi adding 10, Brandon Tromblee five, Noah Jacques three, Bryce Gay three and Matthew Pribble two.

Panthers pull away in second

After Wells jumped out to a 9-0 lead against Crown Point Wednesday, the Panthers responded with a 31-10 run to score a 71-50 win over the Indians.

“Crown Point’s four Seniors combined for 52 points in leading the Panthers over a tough Wells team,” said Panther coach Jason Hughes. “I challenged my guys to be more physical and simply work harder and they responded with a 31-10 run. Wells was prepared and worked hard, but we were able to turn them over, attack the basket and get to the foul line which finally got our offense going.

Hughes said Byron Stuart had a strong game for the Indians.

“Byron Stuart’s shooting kept them in the game, they cut it to eight in the third, but Noah Spaulding and Cody Crammond’s ability to get to the basket and convert enabled us to pull away.

“Ross Thomas’ career-high 16 were huge for us tonight,” Hughes continued. “Dylan Sours came up big in the 4th quarter scoring four baskets from inside that made the difference in fending them off.”

Crammond scored 26 points for the Panthers, while Thomas scored 16, Spaulding 15, Dylan Sours eight, Cameron Harrington two, Woods two and Gavin Sours two.

Stuart scored 22 points for the Indians, with Tyler Bolebruch adding 12, Matt Richard five, Sabastian Beach four, Raymond Mismanga three, Daniel Johnson two and Peter Robinson two.

Warriors defeat Eagles

Willsboro held a 21-point lead at the half en route to scoring a 59-38 win over Chazy Wednesday, as Regan Arnold led the Warriors with 20 points.

Brennon Farney added 10 points in the win, with Jared Ball adding six, Hunter King six, Nick Reithel four, Justin Joslyn four, Jaycob Gough three and Brady Sweatt two.

Devin Therrian scored 12 points for the Eagles, as Jeremy Juneau scored nine. Gabe Huchro six, Patrick Dwyer five, Malachi Hunyor five and Harry West one.

Lopez, Smith lead Beavers

Keene pulled away from Johnsburg-Minerva Wednesday with a 38-19 second half in a 73-39 win.

Aidan Lopez scored 29 points in the game, the most in Section VII on Wednesday, while Sebastian Smith added 22, Alp Tas nine, Sam Baldwin six, Shevron Dick five, Julian Smith one and David Carbonero one.

Anthony Galle scored 24 points for J-M, with Caleb Hughey adding 10, Devon Millington four and Heid one.

Eagles defeat Orange

Kevin Neacy had 26 points for Bolton in a 54-26 win over Indian Lake/Long Lake Wednesday.

Kyle Lajeunesse scored nine points in the win, with Jordan Nieves adding six, Jaidyn Mignot five, Michael Baker four and Nathan Cooper four.

Garrett Hutchins scored nine points for the Orange.