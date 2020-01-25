MVAC boys hoops: Wildcats pull away from Panthers

× Expand Jill Lobdell Schroon Lake’s Collin Bresnahan looks to get past Cody Crammond of Crown Point in the Wildcats win over the Panthers in MVAC play Friday.

CROWN POINT | The Schroon Lake varsity boys basketball team pulled out to a 40-25 halftime lead en route to a 65-41 win over Crown Point Friday, as Andrew Pelkey moved into single digits on the Section VII all-time boys scoring list.

Pelkey had 26 points in the win, giving him a career total of 1,523, moving past Westport’s Doug Anson into ninth place, four points behind Beekmantown’s Keegan Ryan and 11 behind Warren “Lefty” Tessier of Our Lady Of Victory, who held the scoring record for 28 seasons after graduating in 1955.

The Bresnahan brothers — Cian and Collin — each scored 14 points in the win, while Bryant Mieras and Oliver Higgens each scored four and Isaiah Pelkey three.

Cameron Harrington, Dylan Sours and Noah Spaulding each scored 10 points for the Panthers, while Cody Crammond added eight and Ross Thomas three.

Knights defeat Beavers

Seton Catholic was able to manage a 10-point halftime lead throughout the rest of the game in a 65-56 win over Keene Friday.

Alex Coupal led the Knights with 22 points, with Tom Murray scoring 18, Foster Ovios 16, Kolbee LaPoint five and Gary Li four.

Aidan Lopez scored 29 points for Keene, with Sebastian Smith added 17, Alp Tas eight and Sam Baldwin two.

Griffins take early lead

Boquet Valley outscored Bolton 19-6 in the opening half, scoring 25 points in the second half in a 44-32 win over the Eagles Friday.

Blake Liberi scored 23 points in the win, while Ethan Graham added seven, Brayden Drew six, Brandon Tromblee five and Ryley Mousseau three.

Kevin Neacy scored 11 points for the Eagles.