MVAC boys hoops: Wildcats remain perfect; Pelkey passes Trombley, Graney

× Expand Keith Lobdell Andrew Pelkey moved into 13th place on the Section VII boys scoring list with 25 points Friday, passing recent graduates Evan Graney (Ticonderoga) and Dylan Trombley (Moriah).

SCHROON | Andrew Pelkey scored 25 points as the 13th ranked Schroon Lake boys varsity basketball team (NYSSWA Class D) scored a 60-39 win over Bolton Friday,

Pelkey (1,423 career points) continued his march up the Section VII all-time scoring list, passing a pair of 2018 graduates in Ticonderoga’s Evan Graney (1,415) and two-time Class D state player of the year Dylan Trombley (1,412). He currently stands in 13th place with Beekmantown’s Dan Munson leading with 1,696 (1999).

Collin Bresnahan added 15 points in the win, while Oliver Higgens scored 14 and Cian Bresnahan six.

Kevin Neacy led Bolton with 18 points.

Blue Bombers defeat Eagles

Lake Placid pulled away with a 17-12 second half in a 36-29 win over Chazy Friday.

Jack Armstrong scored 18 points to lead the Bombers, while Matt Brandes and Zach Gavin each scored eight.

Devin Tehrrian scored 13 points for the Eagles, with Gabe Huchro adding 11.

Warriors pull away from Beavers

Willsboro used a 37-23 second half to score a 63-45 win over Keene Friday.

Regan Arnold scored 30 points for the Warriors, which was matched by Keene’s Aidan Lopez.

Stephen Leibeck and Brennon Farney each scored 15 points for the Warriors, with Hunter King adding six, Justin Joslyn three, Everrett Cassavaugh two and Nick Reithel two.

Sam Baldwin scored seven points for the Beavers, as Sebastian Smith added six and Julian Smith two.

Knights defeat Panthers

Seton Catholic jumped out to a 47-27 first half lead in scoring a 68-58 win over Crown Point Friday.

Alex Coupal scored 30 points to lead the Knights, while Foster Ovios and Tom Murray each scored 15.

Cody Crammond had 24 points for the Panthers, with Noah Spaulding scoring 10, Ross Thomas eight, Thomas Woods six, Cameron Harrington four, Dylan Sours three and Tristan Carey three.