MVAC boys: Pelkey, Wildcats handle Griffins

× Expand Keith Lobdell Andrew Pelkey sets for a three after coming off an Oliver Higgens screed. Pelkey scored 33 points in the Wildcats win over BVCS Thursday, and 23 over in a win against Seton Catholic Wednesday.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Andrew Pelkey led an outside scoring attack as the Schroon Lake varsity boys basketball team scored a 71-41 win over Boquet Valley Thursday.

Pelkey connected on five of the Wildcats 11 three-pointers in scoring 33 points, moving him to 16th on the Section VII all-time boys scoring list with 1,381, passing Seton Catholic’s Kevin Murray, Northeastern’s Matt Farbotko and Chazy’s Matt Devins.

Collin Bresnahan connected on a quartet of three pointers in a 14 points game, while Isaiah Pelkey had two in scoring six points.

Bryant Mieras added eight points, while Cian Bresnahan scored four, Oliver Higgens four and Michael Foote two.

Pelkey was also a force on the defensive end, holding BVCS leading scorer Blake Liberi to five points as Brayden Drew and Brandon Tromblee led the Griffins with nine points each. Ethan Graham, Noah Jacques and Riley Mousseau each scored six points.

Harrington leads Panthers over Huskies

Cameron Harrington had a big night for the Crown Point Panthers in a 62-29 win over Newcomb Thursday, where they held a 34-7 halftime lead.

“Cameron filled the stat sheet with a career high 22 points to go along with six rebounds, three assists and two steals,” said coach Jason Hughes. “That, coupled with a stifling first half defensive effort propels Crown Point past Newcomb. We got off to a tremendous defensive start, applying pressure that allowed us to get out to an early lead and Cameron Harrington was unbelievable tonight. He’s been working extremely hard to start the season, especially defensively, he and Ross Thomas anchor our defense.”

Hughes added total team defense was a key against a hard-working and tall Newcomb squad.

“Our defense pressure was just too much. We turned them over and that led to some easy baskets early in the game,” he said. “We have talked about playing a complete game, being effective and efficient at both ends and we did that tonight”

Noah Spaulding added 12 points, while Cody Crammond scored 10, Anthony Greenan seven, Tyler Wranosky four, Dylan Sours two, Holden Palmer two, Jon Ashe two and Thomas one.

Ethan Armstrong led the Huskies with 13 points as Alvaro Santafe added nine.

Eagles top J-M

Kevin Neacy had 20 points as Bolton scored their first win over the season, 62-46, over Johnsburg-Minerva Thursday.

Kyle Lajeunese added 17 points in the win.

Caleb Hughey led J-M with 20, while Anthony Galle scored 17.

Blue Bombers defeat Wells

Adnan Cecujanin buried a three-pointer at the buzzer to give Lake Placid a 48-45 win over the defending Class D sectional champions Wells Thursday.

Cecujanin and Jack Armstrong each finished with six points, while Matt Brandes led the way with 18. Nick Marvin added 13 points, while Zach Gavin contributed five.

Byron Stuart had 22 points for the Indians.

Lopez leads Beavers over Orange

Aidan Lopez scored 20 points Thursday as Keene earned a 50-18 win over Indian Lake/Long Lake.

Sebastian Smith added 12 points as Alp Tas scored four, Hunter Buysse two and Shevron Dick two.

Aiden Atwell led the Orange with six points.

Wildcats top Knights

Schroon Lake jumped out to a 37-19 halftime lead in scoring a 63-50 victory over Seton Catholic Wednesday.

Andrew Pelkey led the Wildcats with 23 points, passing Butch Butchino of Saranac on the Section VII boys scoring list.

Collin Bresnahan added 16 points, with Cian Bresnahan scoring 11, Oliver Higgens six, Bryant Mieras four and Isaiah Pelkey three.

Foster Ovios led the Knights with 22 points as Alex Coupal added 12, Tom Murray 10, Josh Evans four and Gary Li two.