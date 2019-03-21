MVAC celebrates senior night in hoops

File photo Kaeli Brack of Westport grabs a rebound in the MVAC girls senior game March 19 in Crown Point. Brack, who scored the final point in program history, was also the last Westport player to wear an Eagles jersey at the event. More photos can be found at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.

CROWN POINT | The Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference honored their seniors March 19 at Crown Point Central School for the annual girls and boys All-Senior games.

Westport senior Kaeli Brack suited up one last time in an Eagles uniform, and the player who scored the final point in school history three days earlier enjoyed the night.

“It was really fun because we were really competitive all year and this is just nice to have a relaxed game with all my fellow seniors in the league,” Brack said. “I had a really good time playing basketball and progressing through all the years with my teammates. It’s just great to finish the year and it was an honor to play on the last Westport team ever.”

Brack said she would cherish the memories made on the regional finals run by her team.

“It was just an unbelievable experience,” she said. “We worked super hard to get there. Everyone was just ecstatic to get there. I was just in awe about how cool it was.”

Seton Catholic senior Nicole Bullock was honored as she was presented with the MVAC Northern Division MVP award.

Bullock was injured late in the regular season, but got the chance to score in the senior game late as her team was able to set a “play” up for her to get a bucket.

“That was one of my goals that I had coming into this year and working hard to get the MVP,” Bullock said. “I didn’t end the season how I wanted, but I felt like my high school career was great. Not only did I put in a lot of hard work, but the teams that I played with put in the hard work.”

“It is fun meeting new people and getting to know them,” Chazy senior Aiyana Lamoy said. “It is just a really good experience. I’m enjoying it and it is a great way to end my high school career.”

“I really like that we have the senior game and that we all get to play together,” Willsboro senior Olivia Politi said. “I loved every year that I’ve been in basketball, especially the past couple of years with Coach Arnold.”

“It is very nice playing this on my home court and it is cool having our home fans here cheering us on,” Crown Point senior Shawna McIntosh said.

“I think it is a lot of fun playing against everyone,” fellow Crown Point senior Hannah Palmer added. “We have to play hard against everyone all season, and here it is just a lot of fun.”

BOYS GAME

The MVAC senior boys took to the court with all-stars also announced for both the Northern and Southern divisions.

File photo Willsboro’s Jared Joslyn takes to the air against defender (and regular season teammate) Oliver Lee during the MVAC senior game March 19.

“Playing with all these kids that we have been playing against all season is really fun,” Crown Point’s Zach Spaulding said. “It feels like we are coming together as a team. I played four years and every year has been a blast. I’m going to miss it next year.”

Seton Catholic completed the sweep of Northern Division MVPs, as Neil Yang won the award for boys.

“This has always been something that I watched and wanted to be a part of,” Yang said. “I’m happy to be here and excited to play with other seniors that I have played with all these years.”

“It is mixed emotions, but it is really fun playing with the guys we’ve been playing all year,” Lake Placid senior Jacob Novick said. “It is just a fun environment playing the game we love and at the same time touching the floor with them. It’s just a lot of fun.”

“We got to know these kids that we’ve been playing against all year, but we are relaxed and we get to see who they really are here,” Chazy senior Alex Chapman said.

“It’s fun, but then again, after playing four years on varsity, it’s kind of sad,” Willsboro’s Trevor Bigelow said.

“It’s kind of weird because I haven’t touched the ball in like two weeks — just getting my shot back is difficult,” Schroon Lake senior Ryan Haneman said. “It was fun being with the group of guys in Schroon Lake and enjoying high school with them.”

“It is a lot of fun,” Chazy senior Ben Norcross said about the game. “We are throwing up a lot of wacky shots. It’s almost like a recess game. The atmosphere isn’t like any other.”