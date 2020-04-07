MVAC D-II all stars led by standout sophomore Lopez

× Expand Keene sophomore Aidan Lopez was named the MVP of the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference Division II season.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Keene sophomore Aidan Lopez headlined the 2019-20 Mountain and Valley Division II boys all star basketball selections, named as the most valuable player for the season.

In his second year on the varsity team, Lopez averaged 24.7 points per game, scoring 543 points in a season that saw the Beavers go 14-8 and advance to the sectional semifinals, putting him less than 200 points away from the 1,000 career point scoring mark. Lopez connected on 58 three pointers during the season.

× Expand Members of the MVAC D-II all star first team include Keene’s Sebastian Smith, Crown Point’s Cody Crammond and Noah Spaulding, Lake Placid’s Matt Brandes and Bolton’s Kevin Neacy. Crown Point's Jason Hughes was named coach of the year.

First team

Lopez’s teammate, junior Sebastian Smith, was named to the D-II first team, as were Crown Point teammates in senior Cody Crammond and sophomore Noah Spaulding. Lake Placid junior Matt Brandes and Bolton senior Kevin Neacy also made the first team.

Smith was a threat from anywhere on the court for the Beavers this season, averaging 16.8 points per game while connecting on 145 field goals, 20 coming from beyond the arc.

Crammond led Panthers in scoring at 19.5 points per game, adding 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the season.

Spaulding was the second leading scorer for the Panthers with 9.8 points per game while also dishing out just over two assists per game.

Brandes led the Blue Bombers in three statistical categories, including scoring (10.7), rebounding (6.7) and assists (2.8), placing second on the team in steals at 2.5.

Neacy led the Eagles in scoring for the past two seasons, and finished his career with a 12-point performance against Wells, finishing with 1,001 points for his career.

Second team, honorable mention

The Panthers added two more players to the second team in seniors Ross Thomas (5.1 ppg) and Cameron Harrington (6.9 ppg). Keene exchange student Alp Tas (6.9 ppg), Lake Placid sophomore Jack Armstrong (8.9 ppg) and Lake Placid junior Nick Marvin (9.2 ppg) were also named to the second team. Honorable mention selections include Lake Placid sophomore Adnan Cecunjanin (5.3 ppg) and Crown Point senior Dylan Sours (6.3 ppg).

Coach, sportsmanship

First year Crown Point coach Jason Hughes was named the D-II coach of the year, while the sportsmanship award was given to Bolton.