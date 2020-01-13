MVAC girls basketball: Schroon Lake takes command

× Expand Jill Lobdell Malena Gereau had 19 points and 13 rebounds for Schroon Lake as the Wildcats jumped to the top of the MVAC and Class D standings with a win over Bolton Friday.

BOLTON LANDING | The Schroon Lake varsity girls basketball team completed the early season sweep over foes Boquet Valley and Bolton Friday, defeating the latter 52-43 as Malena Gereau had 19 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Wildcats.

Dakotah Cutting scored 11 in the win, while Kayli Hayden added seven, Justice Kowal six, Ava Storman five and Brittany Mieras four.

Maria Baker led the Eagles with 19 points, while Kate Van Auken scored eight, Jane Pfau five, Alysha McGarr three, Sarah McGarr two, Haven Varney two, Jane Trowbridge two and Skyler Scott two.

Bombers defeat Eagles

Lake Placid outscored Chazy 12-3 in the final eight minutes to score a 36-28 win Friday.

Lake Placid coach Jeff Potter said Abby Huchro played a strong game for the Eagles before an injury forced her to the sideline.

“She had been the spark for the Lady Eagles,” Potter said.

Arnita Cecunjanin led the Blue Bombers with 13 points and 16 rebounds, while Grace Crawford added eight, Katie Coursen six, Julia Crawford five and Izzy Armstrong four.

Huchro finished with 10 for the Eagles, as Emily Dufour-Woznick had six, Mackenzie Chapman five, Hadley Lucas three and Olivia Rotella two.

J-M rolls past Huskies

With a 31-5 lead at the half, Johnsburg-Minerva scored a 63-11 win over Newcomb Friday.

Sydney Selleck, Cassie Dunbar and Kate Wimberly all scored 14 points in the win, while Lily Vaughn scored all 11 points for the Huskie offense.

Keene defeats Warriors

In a game where each team had a two-point half, it was Keene who pulled away in the first with a 29-2 run over Willsboro en route to a 31-11 win Friday.

Emily Whitney had 10 points in the win, while Alyssa Summo had nine points and 15 rebounds. Haylie Buysse and Megan Quinn each scored six points.

Samantha Harrison scored six points to lead the Warriors, with Timberlyn Pulsifer scored four and Jenna Ford one.