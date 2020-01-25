MVAC girls hoops: Eagles dominate fourth downs Griffins

× Expand Keith Lobdell Alysha McGarr had 12 rebounds and eight points in Bolton’s win over Boquet Valley Friday.

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Bolton girls basketball team outscored Boquet Valley 14-3 in the fourth quarter, turning a 38-35 deficit into a 49-41 victory Friday.

“In the fourth quarter, we knew they were going to rely heavily on (Skylar Bisselle) to set up their high-low offense, so we shadowed her with Skyler Scott,” said Bolton coach Luke Schweikert. “We also ran a matchup zone on their bigs.”

Kate Van Auken scored seven of her 10 points in the fourth quarter, while leading scorer Maria Baker had four of her 22 in the stanza.

Alyhsa McGarr had eight points and 12 rebounds in the game, as Van Auken added 10 boards and Haven Varney eight rebounds to go with two points.

Jane Pfau added seven points.

The Eagles held Griffin leading scorer Abbey Schwoebel to seven points, with only one coming after halftime.

Bisselle scored 16 points over the first three quarters, while Ella King added eight, Bree Hunsdon five, Abby Monty three and Analise Burdo two.

WILDCATS STAY PERFECT IN LEAGUE

The league-leading Schroon Lake Wildcats got 17 points from Malena Gereau in a 65-16 win over Crown Point Friday.

Kayli Hayden added 12 points in the win, while Dakotah Cutting scored seven, Anna Maisonvile six, Allison Baker six, Brittany Mieras five, Justice Kowal four, Saige Shaughnessy four and Ava Storman four.

Madison Munson led the Panthers with five points, while Gabrielle Mazzotte and Abigail LaMotte scored three, Sarah McIntosh two, Alexis Gibbs two and Brooke Plunkett one.

Keene jumps out to early lead

The Keene girls varsity team had a 24-9 lead at the half en route to a 32-25 win over Seton Catholic Friday.

Alyssa Summo scored 13 points for Keene, with Haylie Buysse adding 10, Emily Whitney five and Caitlin Quinn four.

Haley Murnane had 15 points for the Knights as Maddy Whalen added six and Kennedy Spriggs four.

J-M keeps pace

Molly Deshetcky led Johnsburg-Minerva with 16 points in beating Wells, 46-24, Friday.

Kate Wimberly scored 13 points for the victors, while Aileen Stevens added 11. Alexis Moore had eight points for Wells.

Blue Bombers top Warriors

Katie Coursen scored 16 points as Lake Placid outscored Willsboro, 23-14, in the second half to score a 42-33 win Friday.

Chelsea Moore added eight points for the victors, while Deidra Kellerman had seven, Izzy Armstrong four, Grace Crawford three, Natalie Tavares two and Arnita Cecunjanin two.

Kaili Bourdeau had 11 points for the Warriors, followed by Jenna Ford with seven, Samantha Harrison five, Mallory Arnold four, Isabella Harrison four and Kyla Crowningshield two.