MVAC girls hoops: Gereau paces Wildcats over J-M

SCHROON | Malena Gereau is quickly moving up the scoring list, as the junior Wildcat scored 34 points in a 63-27 win over Johnsburg-Minerva Wednesday.

Kayli Hayden added nine points for the Wildcats, while Dakotah Cutting and Brittany Mieras each scored eight, Allison Baker two and Ava Storman two.

Kate Wimberly scored 12 points for J-M, with Molly Deshetsky added six, Cassie Dunbar four, Sydney Selleck two and Aileen Stevens one.