MVAC girls hoops: Griffins get rolling to defeat Eagles

× Expand Jill Lobdell Skylar Bisselle scored 19 points as Boquet Valley used a second quarter surge to get past Chazy on Tuesday.

CHAZY | After an 11-10 opening stanza, the Boquet Valley varsity girls basketball team took a 36-19 lead into halftime en route to a 65-26 win Tuesday.

Skylar Bisselle led the Griffins with 19 points, while Abbey Schwoebel added 14, Bree Hunsdon 10, Analise Burdo eight, Liz Poe eight, Sadie Thomspon two, Annette Stephens two and Thea Shaw two.

Mackenzie Chapman led the Eagles with 11 points, as Hadley Lucas scored four. Emily Dufour-Woznicki, Olivia Rotella, Abby Huchro and Kira Blais each scored three points.

Bombers jump out to early lead over Knights

Lake Placid held a 22-4 halftime lead over Seton Catholic as the Blue Bombers scored a 41-31 win.

Grace Crawford paced the team with 14 points and made several key assists in the game, according to coach Jeff Potter. Deidra Kellerman added 12 points and 13 rebounds, while Arnita Cecunjanin had eight points and 16 rebounds. Natalie Tavares added five points, with Julia Crawford scoring two.

Haley Murnane had 13 points for the Knights, with Kennedy Spriggs scoring seven, Maddy Boule four and Maddy Whalen three.

Short-handed Eagles fall in Loudonville

Missing guard Maria Baker, the Bolton Eagles were unable to come away with a win against Loudonville Christian, suffering a 57-29 setback.

Kate Van Auken scored 20 points for the Eagles, while Jane Pfau added three, Haven Varney two, Sara McGarr two and Alysha McGarr two.

Panthers defeat Orange

After a tight, high-scoring opening half, Crown Point used a 15-3 second half to score a 41-26 win over Indian Lake/Long Lake.

Madison Munson led the Panthers with 16 points, while Gabrielle Mazzotte added eight, Eleanor Harmon seven, Lauren Kimball four, Brooke Plunkett four and Abigail LaMotte two.

Kylie Cannan had eight points for the Orange, while Alex Campbell scored seven.

Wildcats score win over Indians

Malena Gereau scored 26 points for the Schroon Lake varsity girls basketball team, putting her over 900 career points in her junior campaign as the Wildcats defeated Wells, 74-23.

Justice Kowal added 12 points in the win, while Dakotah Cutting scored nine, Brittany Mieras nine, Ana Maisonville six, Kayli Hayden four, Victoria Buell two, Allison Baker two, Saige Shaughnessy two and Ava Storman two.