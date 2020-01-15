MVAC girls hoops: Griffins stave off Knights

× Expand Keith Lobdell Abbey Schwoebel of Boquet Valley drives into the lane against Seton Catholic Tuesday.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Abbey Schwoebel scored 18 points as the Boquet Valley girls varsity basketball team earned a 54-35 win against a scrappy Seton Catholic team Tuesday.

Skylar Bisselle added nine points for the Griffins, while Analise Burdo, Bree Hunsdon and Ella King each scored eight and Liz Poe three.

Haley Murnane scored 22 points for the Knights, with Maddy Whalen adding eight, Kennedy Spriggs three and Allyson Johnston two.

Eagles handle Panthers

A strong night from Bolton’s veteran starters helped to lead the Eagles to a 66-40 win over Crown Point Tuesday.

Maria Baker scored 26 points in the win, while Kate Van Auken had 19 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double. Alysha McGarr had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Sarah McGarr added four points, with Jane Pfau adding three, Jane Trowbridge two and Skyler Scott two.

Gabrielle Mazzotte led the Panthers with 16 points, with Madison Munson adding 11, Lauren Kimball seven, Abigail LaMotte four and Brooke Plunkett two.

Gereau leads Wildcats

Malena Gereau scored 31 points for Schroon Lake as the Wildcats scored a 61-9 win over Chazy Tuesday.

Dakotah Cutting added 11 points in the win, as Saige Shaughnessy added eight, Kayli Hayden six, Justice Kowal four and Victoria Buell one.

Mackenzie Chapman scored six points for the Eagles, with Hadley Lucas adding three.