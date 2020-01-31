MVAC girls hoops: Griffins survive scare against Knights

× Expand Jill Lobdell Abbey Schwoebel, left, scored 28 points for the Boquet Valley Griffins in a win over Seton Catholic Thursday.

PLATTSBURGH | Boquet Valley was able to use a 14-3 fourth quarter to pull away from a challenging Seton Catholic opponent Thursday, scoring a 52-36 win.

The Knights held a 13-6 lead early before the Griffins made a second quarter run, ending the half with a slim 29-26 lead, which they were able to slowly build on through the third before putting the game away in the final eight minutes.

The game featured a pair of strong scoring performances, as Abbey Schwoebel scored 28 for the Griffins and Haley Murnane 21 for the Knights.

For the victors, Bree Hunsdon added eight points, while Sklyar Bisselle scored six, Thea Shaw six, Ella King two and Liz Poe two.

Kennedy Spriggs had 10 points for the Knights, with Maddy Whalen adding three and Jackie Rock-Perez two.