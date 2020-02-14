MVAC girls hoops: Knights pull away in second half

× Expand Jill Lobdell Haley Murnane led the Seton Catholic Knights in scoring in defeating Chazy Thursday.

PLATTSBURGH | The Seton Catholic girls varsity basketball team scored 28 points in the second half Thursday, pulling away for a 43-24 win over Chazy.

Haley Murnane scored 21 points to lead the Knights, while Kennedy Spriggs added 16, Maddy Boule two, Jack Rock-Perez two and Allyson Johnston two.

Olivia Rotella led the Eagles with 15 points, while Ari Foshag scored four, Hadley Lucas three and Mackenzie Chapman two.

Blue Bombers splits

On Thursday, Lake Placid outscored Crown Point by seven in the second half to score a 37-30 win over the Panthers, led by Katie Coursen’s eight points.

Izzy Armstrong, Arinta Cecunjanin and Natalie Tavares all scored six points in the win, while Deidra Kellerman scored five.

Gabrielle Mazzotte led the Panthers with 10 points, while Madison Munson scored eight, Eleanor Harmon four, Lauren Kimball four, Abigale LaMotte two and Alexis Gibbs two.

A day earlier, the Blue Bombers were down 22-6 at halftime in a 47-12 loss to Boquet Valley, where Kelleman led Lake Placid with seven points, followed by Cecunjanin with four and Armstrong with one.

Abbey Schwoebel led the Griffins with 21 points, while Ella King added 10, Skylar Bisselle eight, Bree Hunsdon four, Sadie Thompson two and Abby Monty two.