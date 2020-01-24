MVAC girls hoops: Mazzotte leads Panthers over Eagles

× Expand Jill Lobdell Gabrielle Mazzotte’s 23 points led Crown Point over Chazy Thursday in MVAC girls basketball.

CROWN POINT | Gabrielle Mazzotte sent the Crown Point girls basketball team into overtime with two of her 23 points as the Panthers scored a 55-50 overtime win over Chazy Thursday.

Eleanor Harmon and Madison Munson scored 12 points each for the Panthers in the win, while Abigail LaMotte added six and Lauren Kimball two.

Mackenzie Chapman scored 18 points for the Eagles, while Hadley Lucas scored 17, Olivia Rotella 10, Emily Dufour-Woznicki three and Abby Huchro two,

Warriors down J-M

Kyla Crowningshield scored 16 points and Kaili Bourdeau added 11 as Willsboro scored a 43-41 win over Johnsburg-Minerva Thursday.

Samantha Harrison added eight points for the Warriors, with Jenna Ford scoring six and Mallory Arnold two.

Kate Wimberly led J-M with 16 points, while Sydney Selleck and Molly Deshetsky each scored nine.