MVAC girls hoops: Wildcats earn statement win

× Expand Keith Lobdell Schroon Lake’s Justice Kowal drives to the basket against Skylar Bisselle of Boquet Valley in the Wildcats 56-40 win Friday.

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Schroon Lake varsity girls basketball team scored a key divisional win over Boquet Valley, using quickness and team speed to take control early in a 56-40 victory Friday night.

Malena Gereau led the Wildcats with 19 points, while Justice Kowal added 10.

“It is a really big win for us, and we were expecting a great game tonight,” said Gereau. “This team and Bolton are going to be our main competitors for the section this season and I think we have a great chance to win that.”

“Or goal was to work as a team and we tried our hardest. We were told before the game to not let the pressure of this game get to us. My goal was to fight through the chaos and play the game I am comfortable with.”

“We played with a lot of intensity today and we really focused on our defensive effort and really came through on that end of the ball,” said coach Kate Jenks.

Dakotah Cutting added nine points for the Wildcats, while Kayli Hayden scored seven, Brittany Mieras five, Anna Maisonville four and Ava Storman two.

Abbey Schwoebel led the Griffins with 14 points as Bree Hunsdon added 12, Skylar Bisselle seven, Annette Stephens three, Abby Monty two and LeAnna Costin two.

Warriors defeat Eagles

Kaili Bourdeau scored 12 points and Bella Harrison added 11 as Willsboro scored a 39-16 win over Chazy Friday.

Samantha Harrison added nine points in the win, with Mallory Arnold, Kyla Crowningshield and Sierra Bronson each scoring two.

Hadley Lucas led the Eagles with five points, while Mackenzie Chapman scored four, Olivia Roetlla three and Ari Foshag two.

Blue Bombers pull away from Indians

Lake Placid used a 29-8 second half to pull away from Wells Friday in a 48-22 victory.

Deidra Kellerman led the Bomber offense with 14 points, as Grace Crawford added 11, Arnita Cecunjanin 10, Natalie Tavres six, Izzy Armstrong four and Cheslea Moore three.

“We were able to control the boards tonight and limit Wells on their second chance opportunities,” said Blue Bombers coach Jeff Potter. “We were lead by Arnita Cecunjanin and Deidre Kellerman with 23 and 14 rebounds respectively. A great team victory with a more balanced scoring than any of our previous games.”

Jocelyn Scribner led the Indians with 11 points, while Alexis Brooks added five.

Bolton edges J-M

Bolton got 21 points from Maria Baker and 18 from Katelyn Van Auken in a tight contest with Johnsburg-Minerva, pulling away in the second half for a 47-40 win.

Jane Pfau added five points and Alysha McGarr three for the Eagles, while Kate Wimberly led J-M with 17 points, followed by Molly Deshetsky with 12, Aileen Stevens six, Sydney Selleck four and Cassie Dunbar one.

Panthers earn win over Huskies

In a low-scoring affair, Crown Point took a 15-6 halftime lead on their way to a 35-19 victory over Newcomb Friday.

Madison Munson led the Panthers with 14 points, while Gabrielle Mazzotte scored 11, Eleanor Harmon five, Lauren Kimball three and Sarah McIntosh two.

Reece Hlavaty had nine points for the Huskies with Jane Gilbert scoring six.