MVAC girls: Johnsburg-Minerva holds on for win

× Expand Keith Lobdell Kate Wimberly led Johnsburg-Minerva in scoring as they scored a win over Lake Placid Wednesday in MVAC play.

LAKE PLACID | A balanced scoring effort from six members of the Johnsburg-Minerva girls varsity basketball team was enough for a 32-29 win over Lake Placid Wednesday.

Kate Wimberly led J-M with nine points, while Molly Deshetsky and Sydney Selleck scored six, Chelsea Wright five, Cassie Dunbar four and Jennie Allen two.

For the Blue Bombers, Deidra Kellerman led the team with 10 points as Izzy Armstrong scored seven, Grace Crawford six, Chelsea Moore four and Arnita Cecunjanin two.

Eagles pull away from Knights

Chazy was able to turn a three point halftime lead into an eight point victory Wednesday, scoring a 35-27 win over Seton Catholic.

Mackenzie Chapman had 21 points and 10 rebounds to help lead the Eagles in the win, while Emma Smith scored four, Hadley Lucas three, Olivia Rotella three (eight rebounds), Ari Foshag two and Macy Holser two. Emily Dufour-Woznicki added eight rebounds.

Haley Murnane led the Knights with eight points, while Jackie Rock-Perez scored six, Maddy Boule five, Maddy Whalen five, Kennedy Spriggs two and Allyson Johnston one.

Wildcats defeat Warriors

Schroon Lake took a 21-11 lead into halftime as Malena Gereau scored 14 to help lead the Wildcats to a 42-20 win over Willsboro Wednesday.

Kayli Hayden and Brittany Mieras scored six points for the Wildcats, while Justice Kowal and Ava Storman each scored four. Ana Maisonville and Dakotah Cutting added three points each, with Saige Shaughnessy scoring two.

Kaili Bourdeau had six for the Warriors, with Samantha Harrison scoring four, Jenna Ford three, Isabella Harrison three, Kyla Crowningshield two and Mallory Arnold two.

Eagles rout Huskies

Bolton held a 40-point halftime lead in a 62-17 win over Newcomb Wednesday.

Maria Baker scored 22 points to go with seven assists in the win, while Kate Van Auken added 13 and five. Sarah McGarr added eight points and 12 rebounds, while sister Alysha McGarr had four points and six steals. Jane Pfau added 11 points, with Jane Trowbridge and Haven Varney each scored two.

Jana Gilbert scored eight points for the Huskies, while Reece Hlavaty scored three. Lily Vaughn, Abigail Fifield and Emily Fifield each scored two points.

Keene strong defensively

The Keene girls varsity basketball team limited Wells to a pair of points in the opening 16 minutes, outscoring the Indians 23-2 on their way to a 43-18 win Wednesday.

Alyssa Summo scored 16 points to lead Keene, while Caitlin and Megan Quinn each scored eight, Haylie Buysse five, Megan Shambo five and Emily Whitney one.

TUESDAY

Bombers fall in non-league contest

Alex LaDue scored 14 points to lead Saranac Lake to a 34-31 win over Lake Placid Tuesday.

“I thought early it looked like we have not played a game since Dec. 18, but as the game went on I thought we started to share the ball and get some better looks,” said Red Storm coach Chad LaDue. “In the fourth it was our defense that lead us on a 7-0 run and help take control of the game. It was a good team win and all seven players gave us good minutes.”

Susan Stevens, Olivia Bell and Nora Glover each had six points, while Serena Stevens had two for the Red Storm.

Deidra Kellerman led the Bombers with 10 points, while Izzy Armstrong scored nine, Grace Crawford six and Arnita Cecunjanin six.

Eagles take early edge

Bolton scored 41 of its 49 points in the first half of their 49-29 win over Crown Point Tuesday, as Maria Baker scored 17 in the win.

Kate Van Auken and Alysha McGarr each scored 10 in the win, while Sarah McGarr scored five, Jane Pfau four, Kirsten Gollhofer two and Jane Trowbridge one.

Madison Munson scored 21 points for the Panthers, with Eleanor Harmon adding five, Sarah McIntosh two and Gabrielle Mazzotte one.