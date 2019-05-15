Myler piles up honors in senior year

× Before the College of Saint Rose, Myler starred as a shortstop for the Minerva/Newcomb Mountaineers, where she was named the 2015 MVP and three-time first-team all-star.

JOHNSBURG | Former Minerva/Newcomb softball MVP Astasia Myler has been racking up the accolades as she finished her college career at the College of Saint Rose this spring.

Photo by Keith Lobdell Astasia Myler completed a successful career as a member of the College of Saint Rose softball team, finishing her senior season with multiple postseason awards.

Myler has been named to the 2019 National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-East Region Second-Team; Division II Conference Commissioner Association (CCA) All-East Region First-Team; and first-team All-Northeast-10 Conference player in her senior season as a member of the Golden Knights.

In her senior season, Myler was the second-leading hitter in the Northeast-10 with a .412 batting average. She led the Knights in on-base percentage (.482) and OPS (.986), scoring 21 runs and driving in 14 RBI.

Overall, Myler finished her college career at the DII program with a .322 batting average, driving in 46 runs while scoring 64 and combining for 26 extra base hits, including seven home runs.

Myler also excelled in the field, playing outfield and committing only 10 errors in three seasons for a .932 fielding percentage.

Myler was the 2015 MVP in the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference, hitting .520 that season while driving in 34 RBI and hitting four home runs — only four home runs because she was avoided by many MVAC pitchers after her junior season, where she had hit a blistering .603 with 11 home runs and 36 RBI. In her sophomore campaign, she had 31 hits and eight home runs, driving in 27.

She was named a first-team MVAC all-star her sophomore and junior seasons.

As a student, Myler was a criminal justice, behavior and law major.