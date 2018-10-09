Nadler wins twice

× Expand Photo by Castleton University Megan Nadler and Kirsten Kruk put together a comprehensive 8-3 win, earning a break and then cruising to the finish.

RUTLAND | Using victories at first and third doubles, the Castleton University women’s tennis team got off to a hot start and didn’t look back on the way to a 6-3 win against the Sage Colleges at Grand Slam Tennis last week.

Castleton improves to 3-7 with the nonconference victory, while the Sage Colleges fall to 5-6.

Getting off to a scorching start, Castleton opened a 4-1 lead through doubles and the first two flights of individual play. Megan Nadler and Kirsten Kruk put together a comprehensive 8-3 win, earning a break and then cruising to the finish. Meanwhile, in the third flight of doubles, Alexis Curley and Megan Hunt worked an 8-3 victory, following a similar game plan.

In singles play, Nadler and Kruk continued rolling. The top singles player notched a straightforward 6-1, 6-2 victory. Kruk, on the other hand, earned a 6-2 win in the opening set, but was forced to battle through an 11-7 win in the decisive third set.

After Sage picked up two points at third and fourth singles, the Spartans put away the match as Megan Hunt and Alexis Curley coasted through fifth and sixth singles play.