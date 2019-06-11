NCCS baseball, PHS softball fall in states

× Plattsburgh High’s Calli Fitzwater delivers a pitch to the plate against Ichabod Crane in the Class B regional finals June 8.

PLATTSBURGH | The Northeastern Clinton varsity baseball team and Plattsburgh High softball team both fell in state regional play last week.

In the Class B baseball regional semifinals, the Cougars got on the board first as Bryan Claudio scored after stealing third and taking home on an overthrow in the second inning, but Schuylerville responded with four runs in the third and one in the fourth for a 5-1 lead.

Schuylerville then put the game away with a six-run sixth inning, pulling away for an 11-1 victory.

Ethan Garrand started for the Cougars on the mound, and was relieved by Brayden LaValley and Claudio.

PHS FALLS

In Plattsburgh June 8, the Hornets were only able to get three hits off Ichabod Crane pitching, falling to the top-ranked team in Class B, 18-0, in the regional finals.

Crane scored in each of their six plate appearances, capping the game with a seven-run sixth inning.

Eighth-grader Calli Fitzwater took the loss in the circle in her first state game appearance.