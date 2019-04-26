NCCS boys, Saranac girls win on court

× Expand Emma Gooley of Northeastern Clinton was part of a three-set match against Saranac Thursday.

CHAMPLAIN | The Northeastern Clinton boys tennis team scored a 4-1 win over Saranac Thursday, while the Chiefs’ girls team scored a 5-0 win.

In the girls match, a pair of matches went to three sets, maxing out on games several times.

In the No. 1 singles, Julia Drolet needed three sets to defeat Meara McManus of the Cougars, as all three sets went to the 12th game and the middle set going to a tiebreaker. In No. 2 doubles, the team of Lia Parker and Molly Lynch won the first and third sets by scores of 6-4 and 7-5, while opponents Abigail Favro and Emma Gooley scored a 7-6 win in the second set.

Kayla (6-3, 6-2) and Sydney (6-0, 6-0) Myers scored wins for the Chiefs in singles, while Hannah Peroza and Grace Patterson scored a 6-2, 6-3 win.

In the boys match, Ryan O’Donnell (2-and-1) and Jack Sample (2-and-1) scored straight-set wins for the Cougars, while Jacob Nolan scored a 6-1, 7-5 win for Saranac.

PATRIOTS EDGE KNIGHTS

The No. 2 doubles team of Brynnly Hoffman and Emily LeClair scored a three-set win to help AuSable Valley to a 3-2 victory over Seton Catholic Thursday.

Maggie Meyer and Raychell Jerdo also scored wins for the Patriots, while Bam Trakarnsrisakul won in singles for the Knights, along with the doubles team of Haley Murnane and Abby Boule.