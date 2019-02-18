NCCS, Moriah, Westport hold top seeds in Section VII playoffs

× In their final season of existence before merging with Elizabethtown-Lewis, Cassidy Roy and the Westport Eagles will seek their 20th Section VII title as the top seed in the Class D playoffs. Photo by Keith Lobdell

PLATTSBURGH | A pair of returning NYSPHSAA Final Four teams will hold top seeds in the Section VII playoffs, along with the most storied girls program in sectional history as they seek their 20th — and final — sectional crown.

CLASS D

The Westport girls varsity basketball program enters their final postseason as the 11th ranked Class D team in the state and top seed for sectionals, as they will host the final home game in school history Friday, Feb. 22, (6 p.m.) against the winner of the preliminary round game between eighth seed and host Johnsburg against ninth seed Elizabethtown-Lewis (Tuesday, Feb. 19, 6 p.m.). The Lions, whose school will merge with Westport July 1, is also entering their final sectional playoff run.

Other quarterfinal round games Feb. 22 include second seed Bolton hosting seventh seed Crown Point; third seed Keene hosting sixth seed Willsboro; and fourth seed Wells hosting third seed Schroon Lake.

The semifinal round will be played Tuesday, Feb. 26, at AuSable Valley High School with the 2/7 and 3/6 quarterfinal winners playing at 6 p.m., followed by the 1/8/9 and 4/5 winners at 7:30 p.m.

The Class D championship game will take place Friday, March 1, at 4:30 p.m. at the Plattsburgh State Fieldh House, with the winner advancing to the regional finals Saturday, March 9, at Hudson Valley Community College.

CLASS C

Defending Class D and two-time state semifinalists Moriah earned the top seed moving up to Class C this season, and will receive a bye into the semifinal round.

The quarterfinal round will be played Wednesday, Feb. 20, with second seed Northern Adirondack hosting seventh seed Lake Placid; third seed AuSable Valley hosting sixth seed Ticonderoga; and fourth seed Saranac Lake hosting fifth seed and defending Class C champion Seton Catholic. All quarterfinal games start at 6 p.m.

Semifinal games will be played Monday, Feb. 25, at Beekmantown High School, with the AVCS/Ticonderoga and NAC/LPCS winners playing at 6 p.m., followed by the Saranac Lake/Seton winner playing against Moriah at 7:30 p.m.

The Class C championship game will take place Friday, March 1, at 6:15 p.m. at the Plattsburgh State Field House, with the winner earning a spot in the Class C regional finals Saturday, March 9, to be played at Beekmantown.

CLASS B

Defending Class B champion and state semifinalist Northeastern Clinton (13th ranked in the state) is back atop the seedings for the Class B tournament, as they, second seed Peru and third seed Saranac will receive byes into the semifinal round.

The lone quarterfinal round game will take place Tuesday, Feb. 19, as fourth seed Beekmantown hosts fifth seed Plattsburgh High.

The semifinals will be played at the Plattsburgh State Field House Friday, Feb. 22, with Peru and Saranac — who split their regular season games — playing at 3 p.m., while NCCS will face the quarterfinal-round winner at 4:45 p.m.

The Class B finals will take place Friday, March 1, with a 8 p.m. tip at the Plattsburgh State Field House, with the winner returning to play in the Class B regional semifinal game Wednesday, March 6.