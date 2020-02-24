NCCS top seed in Class B girls playoffs

× Expand Keith Lobdell Kya McComb runs point for the Northeastern Clinton Cougars, who are the top seed in the Section VII/Class B girls basketball playoffs.

PLATTSBURGH | The Northeastern Clinton varsity girls basketball team earned the top seed in the 2020 Section VII/Class B playoffs.

Saranac was awarded the second seed, followed by Peru, Beekmantown and Plattsburgh High.

The quarterfinal game between the Hornets and Eagles will take place Tuesday, Feb. 25, 6 p.m. at Beekmantown High School.

The semifinals will take place at Clinton Community College Saturday, Feb. 29, with the winner of the quarterfinal game facing the Cougars at 1 p.m. and the third seed Indians against second seed Chiefs at 2:45.

The Section VII/Class B championship game will take place Friday, March 6, 8 p.m. at the Plattsburgh State Field House.

1. Northeastern Clinton

The Cougars enter the playoffs as the 11th ranked team in the NYSSWA Class B poll after completing a 19-1 regular season, with their only blemish being to Saranac, 48-45, on Feb. 11.

2019 all state selections senior Kya McComb and junior Abby Racine lead the Cougars on offense, with Marlie Sample and Brinley LaFountain also making contributions on both sides of the ball. Starter Audi Hollister has been sidelined since Jan. 28 with hopes of being ready for the postseason.

× Expand Keith Lobdell Payton Couture of Saranac

2. Saranac Chiefs

The Chiefs finished the regular season with a 16-4 record, having won eight straight games since their regular season loss to NCCS Jan. 10.

Junior Payton Couture ended the regular season by becoming the newest member of the Section VII 1,000 point club, while Sydney Myers provides a second scoring threat for the Chiefs. Allison Garman has been a major factor for the team since coming back from injury, while Kayla Myers is joined in the backcourt by a combination of Raegan Mulverhill, Hannah Peroza and Grace Patterson, all of whom have hit key shots during the Chiefs’ run.

× Expand Keith Lobdell Peru's Kortney McCarthy

3. Peru Indians

The Indians enter the playoffs with a 13-7 record, having four of their losses to the combination of NCCS and Saranac, and coming in having won three of their last four games.

Sophomore Kortney McCarthy leads the Indians with a 14.9 scoring average, with junior center Bri Brousseau at 13.3 and junior Kayleigh Jackson at 9.1. Emily Beattie and Kelly Sarbou complete the starting core, while Tynicia Hendrix has played well with Brousseau out due to injury.

× Expand Keith Lobdell Beekmantown's Anna Drapeau

4. Beekmantown Eagles

The 7-13 Eagles won three of their last five games, including a 44-29 win over the fifth seeded Hornets Feb. 11, giving them a 2-1 record versus PHS head-to-head entering their quarterfinal matchup.

Anna Drapeau and Kiera Regan both average seven points per game, with Regan coming off a career high against Boquet Valley in the regular season finale. Jhenna Trombley averages just under six points per game.

× Expand Jill Lobdell Abbi Crahan

5. Plattsburgh High Hornets

The 5-15 Hornets had a tough road at the end of the regular season, playing four straight against the other Class B schools.

Abbi Crahan and Alyssa Hemingway help to lead the Hornet attack with support from Kennedi LaValley, Calli Fitzwater and Julia Yocum, among others.