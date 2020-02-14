Neacy scores 1000th career point — twice

× Expand Keith Lobdell Kevin Neacy — father and son — stand together with the 1,000-point ball given to the Bolton senior after he scored 11 points at Wells Friday, giving him 1,0001 for his career.

WELLS | Bolton senior Kevin Neacy saw there was less than five seconds left on the clock before halftime as he approached the half court line in the Wells Central School gym Friday.

So he launched an attempt from there, watching it fly into the air and through the basket for the hoops to put him over the 1,000 career point marker.

Or, at least that is what he thought.

Eagles’ coach Cody Kober called a timeout moments before the shot, with the referee calling the basket off as it went in.

“Going into half coach called a timeout but I didn’t know,” said Neacy. “I thought I had my 1,000th.”

Coming over the to huddle, Kober then called up a play to get Neacy open on a rub, sending him towards the basket with space.

“We ran it back and I had to try again and eventually I got it on a floater (at the halftime buzzer),” Neacy said.

The basket — the final Neacy would score in the game and his varsity career — put him at 1,001 points for his career.

“I’m on the list,” he said after the game. “I am just so happy. Going into the season I didn’t know if I would get it after tearing my ACL but I just kept my head high and tried to keep scoring and focus on winning and hope that eventually, it would come — and it did.”

Neacy is the 88th player to make the boys 1,000-point scoring list, while also being the third member of the Bolton varsity program this season to join the list after girls varsity players Kate Van Auken and Maria Baker accomplished it earlier in the year.

Neacy said the duo only had one piece of advice.

“Just keep shooting, that is all they said,” Neacy joked. “I was more into the drama and wanted to do it at the end of the season, while they got it over with early.”

Neacy scored a total of 11 points in Bolton’s 69-30 loss against defending Section VII/Class D champion Wells, as Kaden Tennent and Michael Baker each scored six, Andrew Johnson four and Jordan Nieves three.

Kober said there had not been a lot of talk about the milestone during the season until before the game, where Neacy was unable to keep track of his points.

“He thought he had already hit it during the game so he started to pass up chances in order to feed his teammates and I had to call him over to tell him he had not hit it yet. He told me he was sorry and then started attacking the basket to get it over with,” Kober said. “He has always put the team before himself.”

Neacy’s coach added his work ethic has helped him reach this point.

“His effort and energy on and off the court are amazing,” Kober said. “I have coached him in all three sports and he puts in the effort in the offseason. If you go by any of the courts in Bolton during the summer he is out there shooting at all times. He is always working to get better and help out his teammates as well. He always had a positive attitude.”

For Wells, Byron Stuart scored 19 points as nine Indians made it into the scoring column, including Tyler Bolerbruch with 15, Peter Robinson 10, Daniel Johnson five, Raymond Mismanga five, Matt Koniszewski five, Matt Richards four, Pearce O’Rourke four and Luke VanNostrand two.