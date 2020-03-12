NESCAC powerhouse

× Expand Photo by Middlebury College VT-022920-SPORTS-STAND-ALONE-Madie-Leidt

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury College women’s hockey player Madie Leidt has been selected as the NESCAC Player of the for the third time this season. The junior scored three goals and assisted on three others as the Panthers swept a pair of games from Williams, 4-0 and 3-1, to clinch the top seed for the upcoming NESCAC Championship. She factored in all four scores on Saturday with a goal and three assists, while scoring twice in last week’s victory. Leidt currently leads the NESCAC with 15 goals and 29 points. She and her teammates wrapped up the regular season with a pair of road games at Bowdoin last weekend.