New Beekmantown sports facility progresses

× Expand Keith Lobdell/provided Work continues on the new site for the Beekmantown athletic facilities (overlaid with artist rendering of facility), which is scheduled to be ready to host home games this September.

BEEKMANTOWN | Come September, there will be a new facility to host the Beekmantown High School athletic events.

As part of an $18 million capital project approved in January 2017, the school will have a new athletic facility which is scheduled to open this fall, which will house a new multi-use turf field, with lighting, along with a six lane track and five tennis courts next to the main facility.

“We are scheduled to host Plattsburgh High in boys soccer Sept. 5 and the first home football game of the season Sept. 6,” said Athletic Director Greg Myers. “The field is supposed to be turned over to the school for full use Sept. 1 and we plan to play all home football and soccer games on the field, varsity under the lights and JV at 4:30. We had a construction meeting and we are on time. The only thing is we may have to open the facility without the track surface being on.”

SCHOOL-WIDE ENHANCEMENTS

The new athletic facilities, which also includes the creation of a new varsity baseball field, are part of a district-wide capital project.

“The project was created to help with the Enhancing Educational Spaces program; address traffic safety in the front parking lot by getting kids away from buses and separating buses parking from regular traffic; make infrastructure updates and also for athletic field upgrades,” said Myers.

Part of the reason for a multi-use field was to keep athletes at the school for practices and games, as soccer teams have previously been using the town of Beekmantown fields, located near the school.

“They are not ours,” said Myers. “They are off-site and we have kids jumping into cars and driving there, so that does present a safety issue. We wanted to try an bring the soccer teams here.”

The field and tennis courts will also help enhance physical education programs at the school.

“The five new tennis courts are lined for pickleball as well for community and PE use,” said Myers. “It also gives us more area for physical education classes. It will be a nice facility and nice field when we are done.”

× Expand Keith Lobdell Tommy Tetreault holds a sample brick, being sold through the Beekmantown Booster Club, which will be used to build a patio at the Beekmantown athletic facility as well as help fund a field house facility for the site.

BOOSTERS, BRICKS AND BUILDING

While the bulk of the project is funded through the capital project budget, Myers said there are currently no plans for a field house, which could be used for bathrooms, storage and locker areas.

In order to build one, the athletic department is teaming with the Beekmantown Booster Club in a buy-a-brick program, with the bricks being used to build a 20’x20’ patio area and funding from the sales to go towards needed facilities.

"The community was very generous in giving us his money to do the project, but there are other things that need to go out there,” said Myers. “That is where the brick fundraiser came into play. The money will be used to help whatever needs to be done with the facility.”

“We talked about this two years ago when we knew there was going to be a project,” said Tommy Tetreault of the Beekmantown Booster Club. “It started as a way to raise funds for the lighting, but that has switched over to buildings that you do not foresee but you need.”

Tetreault said the patio would feature a red capitol letter “B,” surrounded by gray bricks.

“It will be more of a sitting and relaxing area off to the side where you can watch the games both on the field and on the tennis courts,” he said. “It will be a little nook area where the community can go and enjoy it.”

Tetreault added there is a lifetime warranty on the bricks, which come from the same company who did the brick work for the New York State Police Memorial in Ray Brook.

Myers said the bricks allow community members and businesses the chance to “leave a legacy.”

“It’s really to support the project and leave a legacy,” Myers said. “I have four children so I will probably buy a brick and put all four of their names on it. I hope I can get them all to buy their own brick and give back to the program.”

Bricks can be purchased for $100 at polarengraving.com/beekmantownbooster, or by placing an order through a member of the booster club.

— This story will appear in the July 20 print issue of Sun Community News.