NFHS deal with state, section brings championships to all

PLATTSBURGH | Fans of Section VII sports will now have greater access to sectional, regional and state championship games and events thanks to a new deal struck with the National Federation of High Schools (NFHS) earlier this year.

Under the deal, NFHS will hold the exclusive rights to stream Section VII championship events as well as state championship events through the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) and Section VII.

“The NFHS network will be coming in and will provide crew, set up and taping with no setup on my end,” said Section VII Executive Director Matt Walentuk. “They are looking to have people from here broadcast the games so they are being done by people who know the schools and the players.”

Walentuk said the section has confirmed the Section VII soccer, football and volleyball championships will be streamed through the network.

“We have been in negotiations for about three years with Spectrum and NFHS to reach this agreement,” said Chris Watson, NYSPHSAA Director of Communications. “Spectrum will still have television rights, but the NFHS is the exclusive streaming partner and will stream anything we do.”

Walentuk said the NFHS will also allow other services to stream any sectional event they would not be streaming.

The NFHS is a subscription-based service, meaning there will be a fee to view a selected stream.

“This is the way to keep the programming a quality service and something our spectators will want to see,” said Walentuk. “NFHS acquired the Cube program, which I was familiar with in Lake Placid as something we used to stream our games. The issue at the time was it needed sponsorship and we did not have enough people watching. Now, the NFHS takes care of all that.”

The agreement is for 10 years beginning with the 2018-19 school year. The Network will provide live streaming through its online subscription platform at www.NFHSNetwork.com.

Through this partnership, NYSPHSAA schools will become involved in the NFHS Network School Broadcast Program (SBP). Schools participating in the SBP can stream regular-season and playoff events for their fans throughout the year. In addition, schools can earn revenue by selling subscriptions to the network.

“We have a number of schools who have purchased the equipment to broadcast games on their own,” said Watson. “Schools have found it to be very easy to set up the camera at their facilities and some have started student groups who take care of providing the talent for the broadcasts.”

Watson and Walentuk both said the key to the new deal is the ability to stream games to anyone interested.

“This partnership allows us to provide our championship events to anyone who wants to view them anywhere in the world,” Watson said. “You do not have to live in a certain area or have a certain television provider in order to view the events. It really opens these up to a broader audience.”

“NFHS is here to highlight the student-athlete,” Walentuk said. “They will do a good job giving access to everyone who wants to watch our sectional title games.”