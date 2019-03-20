Nolan, Filion, Peryea headline CVAC wrestling all-stars

× 1 of 2 Expand File photo The CVAC first-team all-star wrestlers. × 2 of 2 Expand File photo The CVAC second-team all-star wrestlers. Prev Next

PLATTSBURGH | The state champ, a state finalist and a wrestler who went into the final week of the season undefeated are atop this year’s CVAC all-star wrestling team.

Wrestlers are named top to bottom, right to left in each corresponding picture.

FIRST TEAM

Jacob Nolan (Saranac): Section VII wins leader with 220-31 overall record; 2019 co-wrestler of the year and Section VII Champion of Champions award winner; won the state title at 170 in 2019; placed second in 2018 and 2015; fourth in 2017 and sixth in 2014; six-time Section VII champion.

Jace Filion (Northern Adirondack): 168-61 overall record; second place states 2019; two-time Section VII champion.

Kaeden Peryea (Beekmantown): 200-58 overall record; 2019 co-wrestler of the year; sixth place 2019 states; three-time Section VII champion.

Logan Dubuque (Peru): 117-24 overall record; fifth place states 2019, third place 2018; three-time Section VII champion.

Connor Witkiewicz (Peru): 58-36 overall record, 22-11 in 2019.

Zach Swyers (Peru): 56-25 overall record; two-time Section VII champion.

Mason Maulding (Peru): 59-30 overall record; two-time Section VII champion.

Dalton Criss (Peru): 68-40 overall record; two-time Section VII champion.

Ryan Devins (Saranac): 21-10 overall record; 2019 Section VII champion.

Hunter Devins (Saranac): 69-44 overall record; 35-11 2019.

Collin Clancy (Saranac): 38-27 overall record; 2019 Section VII champion.

Landen Smith (Saranac): 38-15 overall record; 2019 Section VII champion.

Bryce Smith (Saranac): 128-35 overall record; sixth place state finish 2016, 2018; four-time Section VII champion.

Troy LaBarge (Northern Adirondack): 59-26 overall record; 2019 Section VII champion.

Jason Fletcher (AuSable Valley): 101-84 overall record; 2019 Section VII champion.

SECOND TEAM

Members of the second team include Peru’s Kadin Johnson, Alijah Seymour (2018 sixth place states; three-time VII champ), Dustin Goddeau, Parker Liberty and Ashton Seymour; Saranac’s Robert Foley (2019 VII champ), Alex Christman (three-time VII champ) and Timmy Gadway; Northern Adirondack’s Caden Bruce and Clayton Trombley; Beekmantown’s Zackree Gardner; and AuSable Valley’s Jeremiah Thomas, Landen Snyder, Trevor Wilkinson and Mason Dubay.