Nolan leads Section VII wrestlers to states

× Saranac’s Jacob Nolan is the top seed in the 170 pound weight class heading into the NYSPHSAA Division II wrestling championships Feb. 22-23 in Albany. Photo by Keith Lobdell

PLATTSBURGH | Jacob Nolan, the all-time wins leader in Section VII history, has one more mission he wants to accomplish.

The Saranac senior has twice went to the NYSPHSAA Division II wrestling championship match in his weight division, placing second both times.

This year, Nolan is the top seed at 170, and his sites are focused on returning to the final match of the tournament and changing the outcome.

“States has been the goal from the first time I stepped on a mat,” Nolan said. “I will go down there and wrestle my best.”

DUBUQUE RANKED THIRD

Logan Dubuque, of Peru, will start where he finished last season at the state meet as the 2018 third place finisher will be the third seed at 126 with a 30-4 record.

Dubuque will wrestle a pig-tail match winner between Lucas Martin, of Section X’s Malone (26-6), and Austin Lints (37-3), of Section II Schoharie.

If Dubuque wins his first two matches, he could face second seed Bradley Cheek (45-3), of Conisteo-Greenwood. The duo have battled back and forth over a two year mini-rivalry, with Cheek taking Dubuque out of the championship bracket last year before the Peru senior bested Cheek to make the consolation championship match.

At Eastern States, Cheek scored a win over Dubuque, followed by Dubuque scoring a pin over fourth seed Marek Bush (47-7), of Central Valley.

PERYEA RANKED FIFTH

Beekmantown senior Kaedan Peryea enters the state tournament with a spotless 39-0 record this season, earning the championship meet as the fifth seed with an opening against Ogdensburg senior Zach Roberts.

Roberts is 32-2 on the season with one of those losses coming as the result of a Peryea pin 1:15 into their match at the Baker Wrestling Classic.

FILION RANKED SIXTH

Northern Adirondack senior Jace Filion enters the tournament as the sixth seed with a 31-3 record this season, as he will meet the winner of a pig-tail match between Angelo Sereno, of Petrides (18-14), and Elie Farah, of Dalton (18-2).

CRISS EARNS SIXTH SEED

Peru senior Dalton Criss will be the sixth seed at 285, entering the tournament with a 26-3 record this season. Criss will face the winner of a pig-tail match between Jason Lonstein, of Ellenville, (13-6) and Ben Szymanowski, of Chautauqua Lake-Westfield-Panama, (25-10) in the opening round.

SMITH SEEDED EIGHTH

Saranac junior Bryce Smith enters the state meet with a record of 35-5 and a sixth place finish in 2018 but was seeded eighth in the 152 weight class where he will face Putnam Valley-Haldane senior Dean Appell (26-9) in the opening round. The winner could face Zach Lawrence, of Duanesburg, (46-0).

Wrestlers who will start the tournament unseeded in their respective brackets include:

99: With a record of 28-9, freshman Collin Clancy, of Saranac, will open against eighth seed and eighth grader Trey Kimball (30-7), of Camden, with the winner most likely facing top seed Jace Shafer (51-3), of Palmyra-Macedon.

106: Eighth grader Ryan Devins, of Saranac, enters the tournament with a 21-8 record and will open against sixth seed Muskan Monger (42-6), a senior from Warsaw.

113: Eighth grader Landen Smith, of Saranac, will seek his 16th win over the season against four losses in the opening round when he takes on senior Gabe Fisher, of Hoosick Falls, in the opening round. The winner would most likely face second seed Micah Roes, of Lowville (39-3), in the second round.

120: Entering the tournament with a 29-6 record, Northern Adirondack freshman Troy Labarge will face fifth seed Carter Schubert (38-3), a freshman from Williamson-Marion-Sodus.

132: Junior Alex Christman, of Saranac, enters the tournament with a 20-6 record and will face eighth seed Gage DeNatalie, a junior from Locust Valley with a 34-2 record on the season. The winner of the match could then have to get past top seed Trent Svingala from Maple Hill, a two-time state champion with a 42-0 record.

145: Coming off a sixth place finish at last year’s state meet, Peru junior Alijah Seymour (14-6) will open his tournament against fifth seed Jimmy Kramer, of Falconer, a junior with a 48-5 record.

160: Peru sophomore Zach Swyers (24-7) will open in a pig-tail match against senior Elliot Tufaro, of Baruch College Campus (26-4), with the winner advancing to face second seeded senior Charlie Grygas, of Duanesburg (44-2).

182: Senior Jason Fletcher, of AuSable Valley (21-11), will start his attempt for state glory in the opening round against Perry senior Blake Wolfanger (37-6), the seventh seed in the event. The winner could then face second seed Anthony Rassmussen (31-5), of South Jefferson-Sandy Creek, in the quarterfinals.

220: Peru senior Mason Maulding enters the championship tournament with a record of 23-5 and will face sixth seeded junior Alex Thompson, of Shelburne Earlville (17-4), in the opening round.

WRESTLING BEGINS FRIDAY

The NYSPHSAA state wrestling tournament will start Friday, Feb. 22, at the Times Union Center in Albany with first round matches starting at 10 a.m., the quarterfinal round scheduled to start at 2 p.m. and wrestleback rounds starting at 4 p.m.

On Saturday, Feb. 23, with semifinal matches will start at 10 a.m. along with wrestlebacks which are scheduled to hold consolation semifinal matches at 12:30 p.m. and consolation finals at 2 p.m.

The state championship matches will start at 6:30 p.m. to determine the state champions in 15 weight classes for Division I and II.