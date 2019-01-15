Nolan leads wrestlers at Eastern States

× Jason Fletcher competed for AuSable Valley at the Eastern States Wrestling Tournament last weekend. Photo by Keith Lobdell

Photo by Keith Lobdell Dalton Criss of Peru had a 2-2 record at the Eastern States Wrestling Tournament last weekend.

LOCH SHELDRAKE | Saranac wrestler Jacob Nolan was the lone Section VII athlete to place at last weekends Eastern States Wrestling Tournament at Sullivan County Community College Jan. 11-12.

Nolan scored two wins by fall and a 9-0 major decision to advance to the semifinal round, where he faced defending state champion Ross McFarland of Phoenix, who beat Nolan in last years state title bout.

This time around, McFarland was able to get a takedown with less than 10 seconds left in the first period, adding an escape point in the second and then riding out Nolan for the 3-0 win.

Nolan, who was hampered by an injury that appeared to be suffered in the quarterfinal round, then forfeited his remaining two matches, placing him in sixth. The Saranac senior ended the weekend with 203 career victories, five shy of the Section VII record.

Teammate Bryce Smith advanced to the quarterfinals at 152 with wins of 11-2 and 2-0 before dropping his next two matches by scores of 5-0 and 3-1. Saranac’s Collin Clancy and Robert Foley each went 0-2 in the tournament.

For Peru, Dalton Criss finished 2-2 at 285, while Zack Swyers went 2-2 at 152, Logan Dubuque 2-2 at 126, Mason Maulding 1-2 at 220, Kadin Johnson 0-2 at 113, Brady Bushey 0-2 at 120 and Alijah Seymour 0-2 at 145.

For Northern Adirondack, 150 career match winner Jace Filion won his first match of the tournament before dropping the next two for a 1-2 record at 195. Troy Labarge also had a 1-2 record at 120, earning a win between his two losses. Caden Bruce and Cameron Matthews each went 0-2 at 126 and 145.

Landen Snyder scored a win in his first consolation match at 126 while finishing with a 1-2 record for AuSable Valley, while teammate Jason Fletcher was 0-2 at 170.