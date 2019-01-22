Nolan sets new standard as Chiefs, Indians prepare for states

× Jacob Nolan, of Saranac, works for a fall against Dustin Goddeau, of Peru, during their Jan. 16 meeting, won by the Chiefs, 40-36. Nolan has set the Section VII record for career wins, currently at 210, going 5-0 over the weekend at the Hoosick Falls Duals. Photo by Jill Lobdell

HOOSICK FALLS | Jacob Nolan is now Section VII’s all-time wrestling wins record holder.

Nolan, a senior at Saranac, scored wins 206 through 210 at the Hoosick Falls Duals Jan. 19, tying and then surpassing the previous Section VII record of 208 career wins set by Troy Seymour, of Peru.

“It was really cool, just awesome,” said Nolan of earning wins 208 and 209 to tie and break the record. “It was just a fun tournament and the team was also able to win, so that made the day even better.”

“When he was in seventh grade, I knew he was going to be something special,” said Chiefs head coach Heath Nolan. “You could see he had a work ethic from a young age that was unique and knew what to do to be successful. He has been in the sport his whole life and has applied himself to earn this success.”

Nolan said his work ethic is driven by wanting to reach the highest goals.

“I have just always wanted to be the best I can, and I know I have to work as hard as I can and see where it can get me,” Nolan said.

Nolan said the crowd to celebrate the milestone was somewhat small, with a pending winter storm looming.

“It was a small celebration, but he was able to celebrate with his teammates, and we will do something during our home match Wednesday to honor the accomplishment,” said Smith

“It was nice to be with my team and celebrate with them and my family,” Nolan added.

Nolan helped lead the Chiefs to a 5-0 record at the duals while teammates Bryce Smith, Hunter Devins and Robert Foley also went 5-0 in the day-long event, with Smith being named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler.

Landen Smith and Alex Christman added 4-1 records for the Chiefs.

× Zach Swyers and the Peru Indians will be the third seed at the NYSPHSAA Dual Championship meet Saturday, Jan. 26. If the seeds hold, they would potentially face sectional rival Saranac in the semifinal round. Photo by Jill Lobdell

STATE DUALS THIS WEEKEND

The Chiefs will now prepare for the NYSPHSAA Duals to be held Saturday, Jan. 26 at SRC Arena in Syracuse.

Saranac earned a spot in the tournament with a 40-36 victory over Peru in their CVAC showdown Jan. 16 and will be the two seed in the tournament, which will consist of three pool matches before semifinal and final rounds.

“We were surprised to get the second seed,” Smith said. “It was seeded on points so to have Jacob and Bryce as place finishers at states helped us. I know Falconer is a tough team out of Section IV and we also get the chance to wrestle Warrensburg (Section II) again. We just have to go out and do our best and hope to get a third and fourth match.”

“It’s exciting,” said Nolan. “We got the second seed and we are going to go down there and wrestle our hardest.

If the Chiefs do advance to the semifinal round, their opponent could be a very familiar one in Peru, who earned the third seed as wild card recipient.

“It would be great to have that happen because we would guarantee a Section VII team wrestling for the state championship,” Nolan said.

The Indians will face Central Alley Academy and Canisteo-Greenwood in the pool round.

The State Duals tournament starts at 9 a.m., with semifinal matches at 2:30 p.m. and finals at 6 p.m.

See more on the Saranac v. Peru wrestling match held Jan. 16 online at suncommunitynews.com/sports.