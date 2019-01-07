Nolan wins 200th, Dubuque 100th at Peru Invitational

× Jacob Nolan works to keep his opponent down as he claimed the 170 lbs. title at the 50th Annual Peru Wrestling Invitational Jan. 5. The win was Nolan’s 200th for his career, putting him eight behind Section VII wins leader Troy Seymour. For more photos from this tournament, visit mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.

PERU | Jacob Nolan is now nine wins away from becoming Section VII’s all-time wins leader after collecting his 200th career victory on the mats in the 170-lbs. final at the 50th annual Peru Wrestling Invitational Jan. 5.

The Saranac senior scored three falls on his way to the tournament title and being named the Most Outstanding Wrestler.

“Its a great feeling because this is a tournament that has a lot of Section VII fans here and its fun to put on a show for them,” Nolan said about the win. “Winning 200 was never really a goal until after my first year of varsity, and then we wanted to focus on the sectional record, as well.”

Nolan trails Peru graduate Troy Seymour, who posted 208 wins in his career. However, Nolan said his first goal is to fare well in the next tournament.

“The first goal is Eastern States because that is a huge tournament and it is one that I have not won yet,” Nolan said. “After that, I will focus on the record.”

Peru's Logan Dubuque locks in a pin for a victory in the consolation finals at 126 lbs. in the Peru Invitational Tournament. Dubuque recorded his 100th career win during the two-day event.

DUBUQUE WINS 100

Along with Nolan, Peru’s Logan Dubuque also reached a milestone during the two-day event, claiming his 100th career win in the quarterfinal round Friday evening.

For Dubuque, it was not the ending he hoped for after being pinned in the semifinal round but wrestling back for a third place finish.

“It feels good and it is a sign of all my hard work paying off,” Dubuque said. “I am still not where I want to be, but it is a good accomplishment to have under my belt. I have a lot more work to do. Today told me I am not on top yet and there are little mistakes I have to correct and there is more I can do to get going.”

AuSable Valley's Landen Snyder works to earn a near fall as he won the 132 lbs. championship in the 50th Annual Peru Wrestling Invitational Jan. 5, picking up his 110th career win.

CHAMPIONS CROWNED

Along with Nolan, three other Section VII wrestlers claimed division titles.

Robert Foley of Saranac scored a win at 120 with a 4-0 record thanks to a pair of falls, a 6-2 decision and 18-4 major decision in the finals.

“It really pumps me up because it is the first wrestling tournament I have won in my high school career,” Foley said. “I’m not real happy about how I wrestled and I could have done stuff better. I need to keep my positioning and use more fakes and more motion. It pumps me up heading to Eastern States.”

AuSable Valley’s Landen Snyder scored four pin falls to earn the title at 132, moving him up to 110 career wins.

“This is a good win that makes me feel I am a lot better this season and it gives me hope that I can place at Eastern States. I just need to keep improving everyday.”

Peru’s Dalton Criss also scored a quartet of pins in 285, earning a title for the home team.

“This is all the seniors ever talk about is how it is an honor to wrestle and win in your home tournament,” Criss said. “I think the team did well. This gives me a new sense of accomplishment heading into Eastern States and the Saranac match comes after and it is always a pretty good battle.”

PLACE FINISHERS

Peru’s Mason Maulding (220) and Zach Swyers (160) and Alijah Seymour (145) placed second in the tournament, along with Saranac’s Timmy Gadway (182) and Bryce Smith (152). Due to illness, Smith was unable to compete in the final round.

Peru’s Brady Bushey joined Dubuque as third place finishers at 120, while AuSable Valley’s Jason Fletcher placed fourth at 170.

In fifth place matches, Saranac’s Collin Clancy scored an 8-1 win over teammate Ryan Devins at 99; Landen Smith of Saranac scored a 7-5 win over Peru’s Kadin Johnson at 113; Saranac’s Hunter Devins scored a 3-1 overtime win at 126, while teammates Noah Clausen scored an 8-2 win at 145 and Kaiden Kriplin a 7-1 victory at 285. Peru’s Derek Fagan placed sixth after a hard-fought, 1-0 decision loss at 182.

Overall, Gouverneur won the team title, with Peru second, Shenendahowa third and Saranac fourth.

“This tournament was probably the best one I have seen,” said Peru coach Mike Hogan, who, along with co-coach Gary Edwards, has both coached and competed as a high schooler in the event over the past 50 years.

“Our team could have wrestled better but we knew we had a young squad and they did well. So many of these kids have had siblings, fathers, and even grandfathers who have wrestled in this tournament and it is great to have had this tradition here for 50 years.”