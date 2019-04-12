Norcross perfect three headlines Eagles win

× Ben Norcross struck out all nine batters he faced as the Chazy Eagles scored a 24-0 win over ELW Thursday.

CHAZY | Defending MVAC MVP Ben Norcross started out his season perfect, striking out each of the nine batters he faced in Chazy’s 24-0 win over the ELW Griffins Thursday.

Traygan Coon completed the no-hitter for the Eagles pitching the final two innings of play.

Matt Parent had a double as part of a three-hit, six-RBI game in the win, while Riley Hansen added four hits and McClain Dudyak connected for a triple.

Bryce Drew, Brandon Tromblee and Cameron Drake took the mound for the Griffins, with Drake pitching two-plus innings and allowing two runs.

CHIEFS WIN IN EXTRAS

After the Peru Indians scored three times in the bottom of the sixth inning, Saranac scored the game-winning run in the top of the ninth, earning a 6-5, extra-inning win Thursday.

Jared Duquette earned the win on the mound, entering in the seventh inning and pitching three scoreless. Griffin Parks started for the Chiefs and allowed two first-inning runs, while Zach Rainville threw two innings.

James Conway (double) and Jack Mather each had two hits in the win.

For the Indians, Noah Lederman connected on a pair of hits, including a triple, while Francis Kneussle added a triple and Ryley O’Connell ­— who started on the mound — added a double.

Sean Crowley threw five scoreless innings for the Indians, while Kneussle took the loss on the mound.