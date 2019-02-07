Nordic athletes compete at VanHovenberg

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell James Flanigan and Kai Frantz were the top finishers for Lake Placid in Wednesday’s Nordic competition at Mt. VanHovenberg.

NORTH ELBA | Kai Frantz (28:08) and James Flanigan (29:48) were the top finishers in the varsity boys Nordic 9K classic race for Lake Placid at Mt. VanHovenberg Wednesday, while Sylvie Linck (23:14) and Sophia Kelting (23:17) were the top finishers in the Nordic 6K classic race for Saranac Lake.

The vent was the only reported varsity event to take place in Section VII Wednesday, as many postponed games due to hazardous road conditions.

In the boys race, Saranac Lake placed the next four finishers in Jacob Alberga, Nick Kelting, Colter Cheney Seymour and Adrian Hayden.

Max Flanigan of Lake Placid placed seventh, followed by Saranac Lake skiers Taylor Samburgh, Reuben Bernstein, Griffin Smith, Adam Hesseltine, Jackson Small and Logan Branch.

Lura Johnson placed third in the girl race, followed by Evelyn Eller (SL), Bella Wissler (SL), Lynn Palen (LP), Anya Morgan (LP), Lily Flanigan (LP), Katie Samperi (SL), Ruby Smith (SL), Alexa Harper (LP), Eleanor Crowley (SL), Gwen Mader (SL), Leena Keel (SL), Emma Wood (SL), Raquel Lopez (LP), Willa Evans Kumar (SL) and Mary Keating (SL).

The regular season will conclude with a two-day sectional competition, with day one taking place Feb. 11 at Dewey Mountain and day two set for Feb. 14 at Mt. Van Hovenberg.