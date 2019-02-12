Nordic sectionals hold first day of competition

× Annie Rose-McCandish will look to make up time in the Section VII pursuit race Thursday at Dewey Mountain. McCandish was part of the second-place Lake Placid relay team Monday in day one of the Section VII Nordic championships. Photo by Keith Lobdell

SARANAC LAKE | Saranac Lake took the top spots in the boys and girls three-person relay Monday at Dewey Mountain as day one of the Section VII Nordic finals took place.

The team of Jacob Alberga, Adrian Hayden and Nick Kelting took the top spot in the boys race with a time of 26:50, 43 seconds ahead of the Lake Placid trio of Kai Frantz, Max Flanigan and James Flanigan.

Saranac Lake placed the next two boys relay teams as Colter Cheney-Seymour, Brennan Nobles and Taylor Samburgh placed third with Reuben Bernstein, Griffin Smith and Adam Hesseltine placing fourth.

In the girls race, the trio of Sylvie Linck, Sophia Kelting and Evelyn Eller crossed the line for Saranac Lake in 33:06, 42 seconds ahead of Lake Placid’s Lura Johnson, Lynn Palen and Annie Rose-McCandish.

Three Saranac Lake teams followed, with Bella Wissler, Jordanna Samburgh and Kaite Samperi in third; Ruby Smith, Helena Dramm and Eleanor Crowley in fourth; and Emma Wood, Gwen Mader and Leena Keel in fifth.

The sectional competition will conclude Thursday with the classic pursuit race, where top individual awards will be decided.

The 3.5K races will start based on individual race times from Monday, with Kai Frantz going off first in the boys race after posting a top time of 8:35. Cheney-Seymour will start eight seconds later, followed by Alberga, Hayden, Kelting, James Flanigan, Max Flanigan, Samburgh, Bernstein, Smith, Nobles, Small, Hesseltine and Branch.

In the girls pursuit, Linck (10:29) will have a 19-second head start over Johnson, with Kelting and McCandish within a minute of her time. They will be followed by Palen, Eller, Wissler, Samburgh, Samperi, Lily Flanigan, Dramm, Smith, Alexa Harper, Crowley, Keel Mader, Raquel Lopez and Keating.